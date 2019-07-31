Former child actor Mario Lopez is currently the cohost on “Extra,” but after this interview with Candace Owens, he might get the cold shoulder from some of his woker celebrity pals:

Thanks to that interview, Lopez is one of the top trends on Twitter:

We don’t really know what Lopez’s politics are, but on this issue, he’s absolutely right. Young children are neither mentally nor emotionally capable of making life-altering decisions about their gender identities. And parents who encourage them to make those decisions — even with the best of intentions — are doing their kids a great disservice.

Naturally, some people disagree with Lopez:

But many agree with Lopez:

Maybe let three-year-olds just be three-year-olds.

