Former child actor Mario Lopez is currently the cohost on “Extra,” but after this interview with Candace Owens, he might get the cold shoulder from some of his woker celebrity pals:

Evidently it's now *scandalous* to say that a child probably shouldn't be making their own life-altering decisions at 3 years old.

Mario Lopez and Candace Owens discuss.@MarioLopezExtra @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/2Wdc79SrjW — PragerU (@prageru) July 31, 2019

Thanks to that interview, Lopez is one of the top trends on Twitter:

We don’t really know what Lopez’s politics are, but on this issue, he’s absolutely right. Young children are neither mentally nor emotionally capable of making life-altering decisions about their gender identities. And parents who encourage them to make those decisions — even with the best of intentions — are doing their kids a great disservice.

This is true. 100% true. but I don’t envy him. What’s coming his way will not be fun. https://t.co/dcKu0nHdxX — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) July 31, 2019

Naturally, some people disagree with Lopez:

Yeah, I am, huh, NEVER listening to Candace Owens, and, huh, #mariolopez needs to just learn to drop "boy" girl" from his vocabulary for a month or so, and then maybe he will get it. — fed upaton w/ #fakepresident (@fedupaton) July 31, 2019

Theb2 of them dont even know the difference between gender and sexuality. They definitely shouldnt be discussing this, or telling others what decisions to make for their children. If I need answers about botox or raggedy ponytail buns I know who to contact though. — Kandi (@_Zennifer_) July 31, 2019

What an a**hole! And what would you do @MarioLopezExtra if your child came to you sharing knowledge at any age of his/her preferences? I shudder to think. Shame on you!! — Elaine Wade Terry (@ElaineWadeTerry) July 31, 2019

That’s not how any of that works? There’s years of therapy, hormone blockers that can be stoped at anytime, and all the hormone blockers do is postpone puberty. So at any moment of the child thinks this isn’t what they want it can stop. What life altering decision is being made? — Kaitlyn (@Kaitlyn67849131) July 31, 2019

These two are clueless. @RealCandaceO doesn't even have a child and she's telling people how to parent. @MarioLopezExtra should've stopped when he said he doesn't tell people how to parent. Gender expression isn't a trend, dipshits. — Chris Allan (@Captain0veur) July 31, 2019

And Shame on mario as a parent! The most dangerous thing u can do as a parent is not to allow your children to Express themselves! Depression, suicide idealization, suicide attempts are the highest amongst the LGBTQ community! — LeeJ Arredondo (@mommaleeleej) July 31, 2019

But many agree with Lopez:

I literally don’t understand how this is “controversial” ??????? — 𝒞𝓎𝓇𝓊𝓈 𝒮𝓌𝒾𝒻𝓉 ⚡️ (@AnyDaeNow) July 31, 2019

I don’t see the issue here. He didn’t say anything negative. — RealHotBoyShit (@2wICE_as_nICE) July 31, 2019

Mario is right. — Star (@ConseraMom) July 31, 2019

He said absolutely nothing wrong — 𝒩💍𝑒𝓁 (@noelL69153286) July 31, 2019

I agree with @MarioLopezExtra, just for the record. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 31, 2019

I agree with Mario. People should be allowed to identify as whatever they want when they're old enough to understand what works for them & what doesn't. Kids are different. They're too young to make those kind of decisions. They're still learning about the world around them. — John Darius (@JDarius28) July 31, 2019

The attacks on Mario Lopez are absurd. We don't let 3 year olds drink coffee because it will supposedly stunt their growth, but we're transphobes if we don't let them make life-changing decisions about gender?! Ridiculous. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 31, 2019

Maybe let three-year-olds just be three-year-olds.

My 3 year old legit thinks he’s a dinosaur. — Angela R (@angelatevis) July 31, 2019

When I was 3 years old, I was convinced I was Batman. If I'd said Batgirl instead, correcting me would be a hate crime. https://t.co/awjnHgbTGR — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 31, 2019