Following this weekend’s deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Sarah Silverman tried to make the case for stricter gun control with a fact-based appeal to reason.
Except no she didn’t:
A guy tries to light his shoe on fire & 18 yrs later we still all take our shoes off through security. In that time there have been 37 MASS SHOOTINGS. And nothing. Not a single regulation.
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 29, 2019
Clearly she’s very interested in a dialogue.
Because I have to believe we agree on this. We are being separated by lies spread by NRA reps & lobbyists who have turned off a majority of their own members because hey- that’s not where their big $ comes from….
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 29, 2019
CORRECTION 196 MASS SHOOTINGS IN THE PAST 2 MONTHS pic.twitter.com/YnheUox9eg
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 29, 2019
Show your work, Sarah. And then show us that you know what the hell you’re talking about.
Wow that’s…misinformed
— Extremely Stable Genius Lauren (@Lauren34391486) July 30, 2019
What law do you want to pass? https://t.co/lwZ00lHnpa
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 30, 2019
What law would have stopped yesterday? Terrible thing. But bad people do horrible things. Everything he did, including the gun, was against the law.
— Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) July 30, 2019
Not a single regulation? You can't be serious.
— Greg Mudd (@therealmudddawg) July 30, 2019
Not a single regulation? You mean other than the dozens of laws that have been passed?
— Michael Ingraldi 狂88 (@protusmose) July 30, 2019
Plenty of laws on the books
Bad guys don't follow laws.
— Robert Johnson (@robertsfone9) July 30, 2019
Here’s a thought:
The time has come to ban murder https://t.co/YZbO3vgIEg pic.twitter.com/oHFqDsrkMU
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 30, 2019
Even better:
#BanCrazyPeople https://t.co/vPwlFRG4HJ
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2019