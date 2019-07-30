Following this weekend’s deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Sarah Silverman tried to make the case for stricter gun control with a fact-based appeal to reason.

Except no she didn’t:

A guy tries to light his shoe on fire & 18 yrs later we still all take our shoes off through security. In that time there have been 37 MASS SHOOTINGS. And nothing. Not a single regulation. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 29, 2019

Clearly she’s very interested in a dialogue.

Because I have to believe we agree on this. We are being separated by lies spread by NRA reps & lobbyists who have turned off a majority of their own members because hey- that’s not where their big $ comes from…. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 29, 2019

CORRECTION 196 MASS SHOOTINGS IN THE PAST 2 MONTHS pic.twitter.com/YnheUox9eg — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 29, 2019

Show your work, Sarah. And then show us that you know what the hell you’re talking about.

Wow that’s…misinformed — Extremely Stable Genius Lauren (@Lauren34391486) July 30, 2019

What law do you want to pass? https://t.co/lwZ00lHnpa — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 30, 2019

What law would have stopped yesterday? Terrible thing. But bad people do horrible things. Everything he did, including the gun, was against the law. — Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) July 30, 2019

Not a single regulation? You can't be serious. — Greg Mudd (@therealmudddawg) July 30, 2019

Not a single regulation? You mean other than the dozens of laws that have been passed? — Michael Ingraldi 狂88 (@protusmose) July 30, 2019

Plenty of laws on the books

Bad guys don't follow laws. — Robert Johnson (@robertsfone9) July 30, 2019

Here’s a thought:

Even better: