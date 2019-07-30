The New York Times’ Carl Hulse has a new book out, “Confirmation Bias: Inside Washington’s War Over the Supreme Court, from Scalia’s Death to Justice Kavanaugh.” So, in addition to partying with the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Howard Fineman, Hulse sat down with fellow soirée guest Maureen Dowd to discuss it:

Remember Howard Fineman and his tweet about that great party at Maureen Dowd's to promote Carl Hulse's new book? Who cares about these parties and this crowd? Well I was curious. That book, Confirmation Bias, proves straight up the confirmation Bias is going strong at the NYT. pic.twitter.com/SVFruLXg8D — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

Hulse's book is about how @senatemajldr keeping open the Scalia seat, gave us @realDonaldTrump. Along the way into this Dowd/Hulse interview, we see what the left is thinking these days. These are gems, both funny and ominous. PLEASE ENJOY pic.twitter.com/JfK7XSyHQS — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

“Ominous” is not an understatement.

There’s nothing terribly unique or remarkable about a lot of it:

I wanted to learn more about Mr Hulse, the chief Washington correspondent for the NYT. So I watched this interview at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East side of Manhattan so you don't have to. "Republicans have built up an infrastructure since Bork," you better believe it Carl. pic.twitter.com/TbWPUe7fyN — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

He should have titled his book, "Lamentations Over a 6-3 Court" They are realizing that one president has a great impact. Watch… pic.twitter.com/vMj7gZIyaQ — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

Because of @senatemajldr keeping Garland from being voted on, @realDonaldTrump was able to run on The List. The Golden List of possible SOCTUS picks. I'm skeptical McGhan even had this phone call wTrump but hey that's maybe just me. Republicans vote more on the Supreme Court ✔️ pic.twitter.com/LkhsjieRKu — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

Trump definitely was right – Republicans needed to hold the Supreme Court: You guys, Trump has filled 125 judgeship seats to date. This book has to be too depressing for Democrats to even purchase you can count on that 😎 pic.twitter.com/bsVbNbFuxf — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

One smart thing Trump did during the campaign was indeed to tell people your vote would keep the courts conservative. "He got it. He got it." pic.twitter.com/AotjtA9ggz — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

But then we come to this:

PLEASE LISTEN Dowd and Hulse, two veteran writers for the New York Times, attack Catholics. Catholic Cabal they say. I hear @JCNSeverino on their Catholic hit list. This is frightening. This is our US media attacking a religious group specifically. pic.twitter.com/09grmHuNkp — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2019

What fresh hell is this?

Two New York Times writers, one a reportor have a list of Catholics that they do not like and are calling them dangerous people based on their religious beliefs. https://t.co/pkGUNGOvjb — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2019

Carl Hulse Is enamored with trumps Scotus pick list. He has his own list. It is a list of people based on their religion. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2019

Does the #NYT have a list of influential Jews? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2019

"So yeah there is like a real Catholic underground that is influencing this probably in an outsized way." Those darn Catholics. It is if they have a read and are following some kind of tenet in "Klansmen: Guardians of Liberty." All bc they are pro-abortion. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2019

They don’t like Catholics. They think this is just about anti-abortion but it is an unfathomable smear and attack against the faith of millions. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2019

And they’ll get away with it because it’s always open season on Catholics.

This is seriously messed up and it's part of a pattern (see attempts by certain Democrats to establish religious tests for judicial nominees early this year). https://t.co/Mx5ZWpnYOD — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 30, 2019

It is terrible, AG. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2019