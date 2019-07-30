Leave it to Nikki Haley to try to put this whole Baltimore mess in perspective:

Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore. They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference. 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 30, 2019

Hard to find a problem with anything she said there. But somebody managed to:

Really? What help did he offer?

I thought criticizing America means you hate the country?

Trump hates America and you’re defending him. Shameful — 🅰🆁🆃 🆀 (@ArtQuijada) July 30, 2019

Does she think all the racist white guys in the Republican party are going to forget she's an Indian Woman. — Peter Wader (@Pksoze) July 30, 2019

Probably hoping to hide under the cover of her skin color until of course it’s convenient politically to talk about her ethnicity.

Reminds me of Bobby Jindal (Tan, rested and ready 😂) — 🅰🆁🆃 🆀 (@ArtQuijada) July 30, 2019

And Art reminds us of Ann Coulter. Make Racism Great Again!

Needless to say, Haley’s disgusted. And she has every right to be.

Wow. No words. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 30, 2019

Nice. And you are having a conversation about who is racist? Wow. https://t.co/nWtMkdsPgL — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 30, 2019

Racist, heal thyself.

Wow! Listen to your racist self! — Ginger—Retired Teacher (@cataholic6) July 30, 2019

This is racist. — Bee🐝 (@infobee) July 30, 2019

An incredibly racist thing to say — Clockwork News ⏰ (@ClockworkNewsCo) July 30, 2019