Late last week, singer-songwriter Tae Phoenix wrote in an opinion piece for Newsweek that she’s “met golden retrievers who scared [her] more” than the sweet kids in Antifa. According to Phoenix, GOP Senators Bill Cassidy and Ted Cruz proposing a resolution to categorize Antifa as a terrorist organization is wrongheaded and stupid because Antifa’s not so much a terrorist organization as they are “a far-reaching, multidisciplinary mutual aid and support network.”

Bobby Lewis, who’s part of MMFA’s intrepid rapid response and research team, would apparently agree with her. When Andy Ngo, who suffered a brain hemorrhage after being violently assaulted by the “black-clad youngsters,” was interviewed on “FOX & Friends today,” where he agreed that Antifa should be designated a terrorist organization. Bobby Lewis thinks that’s stupid, because how can Antifa be a terrorist organization if they’re not even an organization, per se?

"Journalist" Andy Ngo went on Fox & Friends to agree that Antifa, which is not even an organization, should be designated a terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/fDAQNKTfbR — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 29, 2019

Wow, Andy Ngo must feel so silly now.

Will any chud ever learn that we're not an organization — kevin churches (@NonBinaryBird_) July 29, 2019

Of course not. You’re just a group of fascist thugs who coordinate campaigns of violence against people with whom you disagree. But you’ll be damned if you sit by and let someone call you an “organization”!

"We're an anarcho-syndicalist commune of terrorists." –Denis the Terrorist https://t.co/YZcDQKOEni — meadabawdy (@meadabawdy) July 29, 2019

They literally have different chapters and websites in order to organize….so how are they not an organization? — David Nathanael Ryan (@DavidNathanaelx) July 29, 2019

It's not an organization? Then why so many organized demonstrations and acts of violence? Why does each chapter have twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts? Answer: because they're organized. Which means they are….ding ding ding, an organization. — GK (@GKantor84) July 29, 2019

It's a religion. A violent, vile religion. And their organized violence makes them a defacto organization. — Butch Mailhot (@chubbyslowkid) July 29, 2019

It's "not even an organization"? I wasn't aware that groups had to have formal rank structure and elected leadership in order to assault people in the streets and blow things up. Doesn't seem to make their actions less terroristic. — Kyle (@N7_Paratrooper) July 29, 2019