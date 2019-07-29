Earlier today, MMFA rapid response guy Bobby Lewis took issue with independent journalist Andy Ngo wanting Antifa to be designated a terrorist organization. What would Andy Ngo know about Antifa? They only gave him a brain hemorrhage. Plus, how can Antifa be a terrorist organization when they’re not really an organization?
Well, for an unorganized, ragtag group of misunderstood “black-clad youngsters,” it sure seems like Antifa’s doing some organizing. Ngo shared a peek at what they’ve apparently been working on:
Antifa is leading a "Border Resistance" militancy training tour that will converge on a 10-day siege in El Paso, TX. The promotional image shows border enforcement officers being killed & government property fired bombed. Organizers asking for "white comrades" to pay for others. pic.twitter.com/zwG7iMLMZT
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2019
They’ve got this all planned out. See for yourselves. Just don’t call them an “organization”!
It’s time to declare Antifa a terrorist organization.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 29, 2019
They’re organizing with the intent to terrorize. Seems pretty clear-cut to us.
Meanwhile, it should be interesting to see how this bold strategy plays out for them.
This should be hilarious. Antifa in TEXAS? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— CArol Sowerby (@CArolSowerby4) July 29, 2019
El Paso is not Rose City. They won't get the same gladhanding and hand's off policy.. and BP has no sense of humor, whatsoever.
— maeryk (@maeryk) July 29, 2019
Of all the states to choose to attack, Texas just might have been the absolute worst. I don't think this will go very well for them.
— Aaron Stevens (@Whyishehere) July 29, 2019