Earlier today, MMFA rapid response guy Bobby Lewis took issue with independent journalist Andy Ngo wanting Antifa to be designated a terrorist organization. What would Andy Ngo know about Antifa? They only gave him a brain hemorrhage. Plus, how can Antifa be a terrorist organization when they’re not really an organization?

Well, for an unorganized, ragtag group of misunderstood “black-clad youngsters,” it sure seems like Antifa’s doing some organizing. Ngo shared a peek at what they’ve apparently been working on:

They’ve got this all planned out. See for yourselves. Just don’t call them an “organization”!

They’re organizing with the intent to terrorize. Seems pretty clear-cut to us.

Meanwhile, it should be interesting to see how this bold strategy plays out for them.

