Earlier today, MMFA rapid response guy Bobby Lewis took issue with independent journalist Andy Ngo wanting Antifa to be designated a terrorist organization. What would Andy Ngo know about Antifa? They only gave him a brain hemorrhage. Plus, how can Antifa be a terrorist organization when they’re not really an organization?

Well, for an unorganized, ragtag group of misunderstood “black-clad youngsters,” it sure seems like Antifa’s doing some organizing. Ngo shared a peek at what they’ve apparently been working on:

Antifa is leading a "Border Resistance" militancy training tour that will converge on a 10-day siege in El Paso, TX. The promotional image shows border enforcement officers being killed & government property fired bombed. Organizers asking for "white comrades" to pay for others. pic.twitter.com/zwG7iMLMZT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2019

They’ve got this all planned out. See for yourselves. Just don’t call them an “organization”!

It’s time to declare Antifa a terrorist organization. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 29, 2019

They’re organizing with the intent to terrorize. Seems pretty clear-cut to us.

Meanwhile, it should be interesting to see how this bold strategy plays out for them.

This should be hilarious. Antifa in TEXAS? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — CArol Sowerby (@CArolSowerby4) July 29, 2019

El Paso is not Rose City. They won't get the same gladhanding and hand's off policy.. and BP has no sense of humor, whatsoever. — maeryk (@maeryk) July 29, 2019