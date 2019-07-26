It’s been a rough few months for Nancy Pelosi and AOC, but things are finally looking up:

More from CNN:

At a news conference later Friday, Pelosi disputed the idea that there was any “hatchet” that required burying between the two lawmakers — despite times in the past month when they’ve both criticized each other publicly — and described Ocasio-Cortez as “very gracious.”

Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Thursday that “the goal is just to open a line of communication” and that “working people have a seat at the table in what’s happening in Congress.”

Just look at how open the lines of communication are, you guys:

Why, Nancy’s practically an honorary Squad member now!

Yeah, that’s totally what we see, too.

Snort.

Can we get a PolitiFact ruling on the sincerity in those smiles?

Update:

Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, has spotted something else in that awkward photo:

We’re not saying … we’re just saying.

Update:

It doesn’t take a body language expert to see that these two women are not happy to be in each other’s company. And it doesn’t take a genius to see that the photo is perfect fodder for Photoshoppers:

Let’s zoom in a little more, shall we?

Yesssss. Keep ’em comin’!

