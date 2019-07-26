It’s been a rough few months for Nancy Pelosi and AOC, but things are finally looking up:
— CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2019
More from CNN:
At a news conference later Friday, Pelosi disputed the idea that there was any “hatchet” that required burying between the two lawmakers — despite times in the past month when they’ve both criticized each other publicly — and described Ocasio-Cortez as “very gracious.”
Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Thursday that “the goal is just to open a line of communication” and that “working people have a seat at the table in what’s happening in Congress.”
Just look at how open the lines of communication are, you guys:
Today, Congresswoman @RepAOC and I sat down to discuss working together to meet the needs of our districts and our country, fairness in our economy and diversity in our country. pic.twitter.com/eVp1LS0Gpw
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019
Why, Nancy’s practically an honorary Squad member now!
Two strong fierce women fighting for us! 😊
— Close The Camps (@agog146) July 26, 2019
Yeah, that’s totally what we see, too.
"Sorry I called you racist."
"Accepted. Sorry I called you a bats**t crazy lunatic."
"Acce….wait, what?" https://t.co/gCNDryGSlc
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 26, 2019
AOC: stop being like all racist and stuff ok?
Pelosi: Can you please stop talking about impeachment every day? it is not going to happen.
*stare-down ensues* pic.twitter.com/kHwqFd7dUm
— derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 26, 2019
I think Nancy is holding a knife in her left hand.
— Terry, LEO (Ret.) 🇺🇲 (@editor_wp) July 26, 2019
Who kissed whose ring? 🤔
— FoFo Spumoni (@FofoSpumoni) July 26, 2019
So nice for the leader of the Democratic party to take time out of her busy schedule to meet with Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/lbfU4UdfHV
— Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) July 26, 2019
That awkward moment when you meet someone irl you've been beefing with on Twitter.
We've all been there. https://t.co/xjsMjOi9RR
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 26, 2019
This is called a false smile. Notice that the smile doesn't reach either's eyes?
They hate *HATE* each other. https://t.co/r2CAxz4hUP
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) July 26, 2019
Hahah this photo op is as fake as AOC crying at a fence https://t.co/tvMqaYnqxJ
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 26, 2019
Can we get a PolitiFact ruling on the sincerity in those smiles?
It's the "Move along, nothing to see here" phase of the downfall of the modern Democratic Party power structure https://t.co/QVuu4A61MC
— Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) July 26, 2019
Update:
Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, has spotted something else in that awkward photo:
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2019
We’re not saying … we’re just saying.
Update:
It doesn’t take a body language expert to see that these two women are not happy to be in each other’s company. And it doesn’t take a genius to see that the photo is perfect fodder for Photoshoppers:
This is a little bit sad. pic.twitter.com/7FMA7dr9WN
— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) July 26, 2019
Let’s zoom in a little more, shall we?
One reporter was able to get a shot from another angle. pic.twitter.com/6HJiiR4tE7
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 26, 2019
INBOX:
"Noticed something weird about that Pelosi AOC photo. Thank goodness for Zoom and Enhance!" pic.twitter.com/oCiLTuXegg
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 26, 2019
Yesssss. Keep ’em comin’!