It’s been a rough few months for Nancy Pelosi and AOC, but things are finally looking up:

Ocasio-Cortez said "the goal is just to open a line of communication" and that "working people have a seat at the table in what's happening in Congress." https://t.co/MNhDtSFlPg — CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2019

More from CNN:

At a news conference later Friday, Pelosi disputed the idea that there was any “hatchet” that required burying between the two lawmakers — despite times in the past month when they’ve both criticized each other publicly — and described Ocasio-Cortez as “very gracious.” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Thursday that “the goal is just to open a line of communication” and that “working people have a seat at the table in what’s happening in Congress.”

Just look at how open the lines of communication are, you guys:

Today, Congresswoman @RepAOC and I sat down to discuss working together to meet the needs of our districts and our country, fairness in our economy and diversity in our country. pic.twitter.com/eVp1LS0Gpw — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019

Why, Nancy’s practically an honorary Squad member now!

Two strong fierce women fighting for us! 😊 — Close The Camps (@agog146) July 26, 2019

Yeah, that’s totally what we see, too.

Snort.

"Sorry I called you racist." "Accepted. Sorry I called you a bats**t crazy lunatic." "Acce….wait, what?" https://t.co/gCNDryGSlc — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 26, 2019

AOC: stop being like all racist and stuff ok?

Pelosi: Can you please stop talking about impeachment every day? it is not going to happen. *stare-down ensues* pic.twitter.com/kHwqFd7dUm — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 26, 2019

I think Nancy is holding a knife in her left hand. — Terry, LEO (Ret.) 🇺🇲 (@editor_wp) July 26, 2019

Who kissed whose ring? 🤔 — FoFo Spumoni (@FofoSpumoni) July 26, 2019

So nice for the leader of the Democratic party to take time out of her busy schedule to meet with Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/lbfU4UdfHV — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) July 26, 2019

That awkward moment when you meet someone irl you've been beefing with on Twitter. We've all been there. https://t.co/xjsMjOi9RR — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 26, 2019

Hahahahaha This is called a false smile. Notice that the smile doesn't reach either's eyes? They hate *HATE* each other. https://t.co/r2CAxz4hUP — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) July 26, 2019

Hahah this photo op is as fake as AOC crying at a fence https://t.co/tvMqaYnqxJ — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 26, 2019

Can we get a PolitiFact ruling on the sincerity in those smiles?

It's the "Move along, nothing to see here" phase of the downfall of the modern Democratic Party power structure https://t.co/QVuu4A61MC — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) July 26, 2019

Update:

Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, has spotted something else in that awkward photo:

We’re not saying … we’re just saying.

Update:

It doesn’t take a body language expert to see that these two women are not happy to be in each other’s company. And it doesn’t take a genius to see that the photo is perfect fodder for Photoshoppers:

This is a little bit sad. pic.twitter.com/7FMA7dr9WN — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) July 26, 2019

Let’s zoom in a little more, shall we?

One reporter was able to get a shot from another angle. pic.twitter.com/6HJiiR4tE7 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 26, 2019

INBOX: "Noticed something weird about that Pelosi AOC photo. Thank goodness for Zoom and Enhance!" pic.twitter.com/oCiLTuXegg — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 26, 2019

Yesssss. Keep ’em comin’!