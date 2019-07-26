Shhhh! Listen up, you guys! AOC and fellow Squad Sisters Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley have got the perfect response to all the ignorant critics out there who don’t understand the subtle nuances of internships:

Today I was asked why we should bother paying interns if they’re “getting experience for their résumé.” Here’s what we have say about that: pic.twitter.com/vbHoMTLDI3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 25, 2019

Does $15 pay the bills, ladies?

Two days after she said $15/hour isn’t a livable wage anymore, ⁦@RashidaTlaib⁩ posts job offering $15/hour https://t.co/JLkQ8nqB5D — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 25, 2019

So in addition to being idiots, the Squad are also hypocrites.

But we digress. Let’s just focus on the idiocy for today, shall we?

MAYBE this will help you understand.

You won't believe this but things are generally set up a certain way for a reason. You don't need to re-invent the wheel. pic.twitter.com/tqGCSVRuqb — Kristen (@KrisRenee925) July 25, 2019

If they need to pay bills, they shouldn’t be applying for unpaid internships. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2019

Experience leads you to your next job that will PAY THE BILLS. That's why it's called being an INTERN, not an employee. Paying an Intern 15 to 20 dollars and house will create a situation where people cannot afford to allow people to intern, leaving them with nothing. — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 25, 2019

Taxpayers do, you vapid little girl. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) July 25, 2019

Really? Your lack of experience is increasing taxpayers’ bills. 😉 — Eddie Donovan, Ph.D. 🇺🇸 (@EddieDonovan) July 26, 2019

Attending college also doesn't pay the bills. Should we pay students a salary for the privilege of attending college? Cutesy commercials are no substitute for being a smart legislator. Try harder! — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) July 25, 2019

Experience. Something you obviously don’t have. Class too. You’re also missing, class. — Wandering77 (@ClarkStokes7) July 25, 2019

That’s actually incorrect. Youthful ignorance doesn’t pay the bills, but it appears to be somewhat electable. — Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) July 26, 2019

This is so embarrassing. — Jennifer (@BlindJustice4Us) July 26, 2019