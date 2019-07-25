Bill de Blasio is very “troubled” to learn that New York’s Jewish community was threatened yet again:

Troubled to hear of another threat against our Jewish community. Hate crimes against Jewish communities have spiked nationwide and we have to stand together to stand up to this epidemic. https://t.co/ME6LCUtr6d — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 24, 2019

Anti-semitism is a cancer and we can’t let it invade our cities, states or country anymore than it already has. We cannot protect our fellow Jewish Americans unless we continue to denounce white supremacy. https://t.co/gyk9BHuD2o — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 24, 2019

Funny, for a guy who’s fighting so hard to keep anti-Semitism from invading his city, Bill de Blasio hasn’t fought terribly hard to keep anti-Semitism from invading his city.

Why don't you start by doing something about the explosion of anti-Semitic attacks in your own city? https://t.co/fb6TbwqfIC https://t.co/e6IACInnty — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 25, 2019

Because he’s rather blame “white supremacy” and the “right wing.” Much easier than holding himself accountable for his failure to address the issue.

Funny. In all those videos of attacks on Orthodox Jews, I don’t remember seeing a single Klan hood or Swastika among the attackers.

Could it be someone else assaulting them? — Foxtrot.Hotel ❌ (@fredlheld) July 25, 2019

Bill. How about you do something about the attacks against Chasidim in Brooklyn by people who most assuredly are not white supremacists — watch the videos. — Todd Brody (@ToddBrody) July 25, 2019

Take a look at the videos of Jews being attacked in your city. You won’t see any klansmen. — JB (@nadroj48) July 25, 2019

Mayor Big Bird,

It's not white supremacists attacking the Jewish community. — 🔥 (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 25, 2019

I have a feeling you haven’t been looking too hard into the details of attacks on Jews in your city. White supremacy isn’t to blame. Not in NYC, at least. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) July 25, 2019

Brownsville, Crown Heights, Borough park? really white supremacy rampant? — Mia (@MiaCarlaNY) July 25, 2019

White supremacy in Brooklyn? Wow. OK. I will be on the lookout for white supremacists when I walk to Shul this coming Shabbat. Thank you. — Robert G. Silverman (@RobertGSilvermn) July 25, 2019

Are you saying that Williamsburg Brooklyn has been invaded by white supremacist. Bill DI blasio you can't do a thing about anti semitism if you keep pointing across the nation and saying it's them out yonder. Its not them, its new yorkers the ones you are afraid to talk about. — GERALYN DOSSAN (@GERALYNDOSSAN) July 25, 2019

Jews are getting attacked in your city and it’s not by white supremacists. Get your city under control. — Noam Peleg (@NoamEPeleg) July 25, 2019

Jews are being attacked in your city and it has nothing to do with white supremacy. De Blasio to NY Jews: Drop dead https://t.co/2g1MnbQKv3 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 25, 2019