Bill de Blasio is very “troubled” to learn that New York’s Jewish community was threatened yet again:

Funny, for a guy who’s fighting so hard to keep anti-Semitism from invading his city, Bill de Blasio hasn’t fought terribly hard to keep anti-Semitism from invading his city.

Because he’s rather blame “white supremacy” and the “right wing.” Much easier than holding himself accountable for his failure to address the issue.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismBill De BlasioJewsNew York Citywhite supremacy