Nancy Pelosi and a few of her House Democratic pals held a presser this afternoon in response to Robert Mueller’s testimony. Needless to say, they seem to have lost the spring in their steps.

Especially for Jerry Nadler.

The water being shed is from Nadler’s eyes, something that’s not been lost on the Trump War Room:

Oh man.

You know, seeing jerks like Nadler looking so deflated almost makes the last two years worth it.

