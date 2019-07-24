Nancy Pelosi and a few of her House Democratic pals held a presser this afternoon in response to Robert Mueller’s testimony. Needless to say, they seem to have lost the spring in their steps.

This Pelosi presser is sad. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 24, 2019

Especially for Jerry Nadler.

Jerry Nadler calls today a watershed day and it probably is—just not they way he means it — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 24, 2019

The water being shed is from Nadler’s eyes, something that’s not been lost on the Trump War Room:

Why so sad, Jerry? pic.twitter.com/l7UUae9J35 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 24, 2019

Oh man.

Why the long faces? 😂😂😂 — Julie Bergmann ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JulieBee369) July 24, 2019

Hello darkness my old friend… — Leia (@DDayDoggy) July 24, 2019

His whole effort was a waste. Poor sad little man. — DesertMonkey (@DesertMonkey4) July 24, 2019

You know, seeing jerks like Nadler looking so deflated almost makes the last two years worth it.