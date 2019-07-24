Nancy Pelosi and a few of her House Democratic pals held a presser this afternoon in response to Robert Mueller’s testimony. Needless to say, they seem to have lost the spring in their steps.
This Pelosi presser is sad.
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 24, 2019
Especially for Jerry Nadler.
Jerry Nadler calls today a watershed day and it probably is—just not they way he means it
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 24, 2019
The water being shed is from Nadler’s eyes, something that’s not been lost on the Trump War Room:
Why so sad, Jerry? pic.twitter.com/l7UUae9J35
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 24, 2019
Oh man.
Why the long faces? 😂😂😂
— Julie Bergmann ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JulieBee369) July 24, 2019
Hello darkness my old friend…
— Leia (@DDayDoggy) July 24, 2019
His whole effort was a waste. Poor sad little man.
— DesertMonkey (@DesertMonkey4) July 24, 2019
— Teddi Kierstead (@NoDaTeddi) July 24, 2019
You know, seeing jerks like Nadler looking so deflated almost makes the last two years worth it.
Hahaha this is great
— Kara Fetch (@khitchfit) July 24, 2019