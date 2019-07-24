It’s fair to say that today’s GOP isn’t nearly as concerned about fiscal conservatism as they were when Barack Obama was president. What’s not fair, however, is Bloomberg News national political reporter Sahil Kapur’s attempt to demonstrate that the Democrats are the party of fiscal responsibility:

Sahil left some very important information out of that tweet.

Trending

But facts are only useful when they feed into the preferred narrative. Otherwise, to hell with them.

We’re not too stupid to notice … but evidently AOC is. The House Financial Services Committee member is amplifying Kapur’s intellectually dishonest tweet, because of course she is:

AOC has the distinction of being as gullible and stupid as she thinks the rest of us are.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCbudgetscongressdeficitdeficitsDemocratsfiscal responsibilitypresidentrepublicansSahil Kapur