As Twitchy told you earlier, Ted Lieu’s greatest victory turned into a crushing defeat when Robert Mueller clarified remarks from his earlier testimony:

Mueller adding a correction to his testimony this morning… "I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu who said, and I quote, 'you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.' That is not the correct way to say it." pic.twitter.com/H0iUJ03nyi — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 24, 2019

But the DCCC wasn’t about to let a little thing like that stand in the way of their latest fundraising campaign:

House Democrats' campaign arm pushed blatantly wrong information about Mueller's testimony in fundraising blasthttps://t.co/9t7E3LXKK7 pic.twitter.com/brJXg0AJIi — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 24, 2019

Note the timestamp. That email went out well after Mueller clarified his comments.

Also not surprising? According to the Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson, the DCCC has yet to explain themselves:

The DCCC, which has a track record of using misinformation in fundraising emails, did not return an email seeking comment on its misleading fundraising pitch.

All in a day’s work for the Democrats.