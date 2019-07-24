As Twitchy told you earlier, Ted Lieu’s greatest victory turned into a crushing defeat when Robert Mueller clarified remarks from his earlier testimony:

But the DCCC wasn’t about to let a little thing like that stand in the way of their latest fundraising campaign:

Note the timestamp. That email went out well after Mueller clarified his comments.

Also not surprising? According to the Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson, the DCCC has yet to explain themselves:

The DCCC, which has a track record of using misinformation in fundraising emails, did not return an email seeking comment on its misleading fundraising pitch.

All in a day’s work for the Democrats.

