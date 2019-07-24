Well, that didn’t last long.

Dems and talking heads on TV were speculating that the way Robert Mueller answered a question from Ted Lieu during round 1 of questioning meant that Donald Trump would have been indicted for obstruction of justice if he wasn’t the president. Mueller started out round 2 of hearings just a few minutes ago and cleaned that up:

From this morning’s hearing ICYMI:

OMFG this is so sad:

Talk about a buzzkill:

