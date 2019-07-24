Apparently CNN natsec and legal analyst Susan Hennessey was watching today’s Mueller hearings in the Upside-Down, because this is her takeaway:

My guess is that we are going to see a groundswell of support for impeachment after this. Both sides got some favorable tv clips out of it, but the substance overall was just devastating to the president. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 24, 2019

Oh, honey. Even Laurence Tribe knows that the Resistance is in trouble.

Based on what? Democratic congresspeople reading portions of the report aloud on TV and Mueller sometimes adding a "yes"? — Matt Benjamin (@mattb108) July 24, 2019

Really? No I think little changed. Democrats can’t even get their own members to vote for it. Impeachment is a strategic error. — Purveyor Of Logic (@commanderdata85) July 24, 2019

Yeah I don’t think so. If anything, the chances of impeachment hearings plummeted today. Each side creates its own reality and it’s just a partisan wash. — Bold Marauder ⛵️ (@BoldDmp) July 24, 2019

Everyone is in their bubble https://t.co/ZLA5orvC6b — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 24, 2019

You’ll have to spin harder. — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) July 24, 2019

It’s just getting sad now.