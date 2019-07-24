Apparently CNN natsec and legal analyst Susan Hennessey was watching today’s Mueller hearings in the Upside-Down, because this is her takeaway:
My guess is that we are going to see a groundswell of support for impeachment after this. Both sides got some favorable tv clips out of it, but the substance overall was just devastating to the president.
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 24, 2019
Oh, honey. Even Laurence Tribe knows that the Resistance is in trouble.
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2019
— Karen (@km2141961) July 24, 2019
Based on what? Democratic congresspeople reading portions of the report aloud on TV and Mueller sometimes adding a "yes"?
— Matt Benjamin (@mattb108) July 24, 2019
Really? No I think little changed. Democrats can’t even get their own members to vote for it. Impeachment is a strategic error.
— Purveyor Of Logic (@commanderdata85) July 24, 2019
Yeah I don’t think so. If anything, the chances of impeachment hearings plummeted today. Each side creates its own reality and it’s just a partisan wash.
— Bold Marauder ⛵️ (@BoldDmp) July 24, 2019
Everyone is in their bubble https://t.co/ZLA5orvC6b
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 24, 2019
You’ll have to spin harder.
— RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) July 24, 2019
It’s just getting sad now.