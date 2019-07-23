Well, this should definitely help Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dispel any misconceptions about her anti-Semitism.

As Twitchy told you last night, Ben Rhodes basically accused the Israeli government of destroying Palestinians’ homes out of spiteful bigotry:

Imagine having your home destroyed just because of who you are, and that being the point. https://t.co/4yUUEdfIDz — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 22, 2019

What Ben conveniently didn’t mention was that said homes were destroyed because they were illegally constructed near a security barrier:

These buildings were built against military orders 8 years ago. The Supreme Court ordered them taken down. 11 if the 13 buildings are empty. No one had to lose their homes if they'd built where IDF said was far enough from barrier. — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) July 23, 2019

Hi Ben, the homes were illegally built next to a security barrier that had to be enacted because of Palestinian terrorist attacks which continue to be rewarded by PA leadership—something you did nothing to stop. That same leadership made it illegal to rent land to Jews. https://t.co/F5yVvapl4L — Sean Durns (@SeanDurns) July 22, 2019

But hey, it’s OK that Rhodes completely mischaracterized the situation, because it just so happens that Rhodes’ narrative lines up quite nicely with AOC’s. Which is why she’s using her Twitter account to amplify it:

Looks like it’s having the desired effect:

This Israeli government is trash. — It’s above me🤷🏾‍♀️ (@Riteaztherain) July 23, 2019

… every passing moment an example of hate.#freepalestine — mick (@mz9bzero) July 23, 2019

Israel is toxic they are being inhumane and bullying the Palestinian people they do not deserve any American-made nor do they deserve our verbal support of any kind!!!!! — W. Jackson Galloway (@WJG157) July 23, 2019

The militant racism of Israel is as abhorrent as the militant racism in Europe in 1940. Saying that does not make me or anyone else anti-Semitic. — Doc Greeves (@DocGreeves) July 23, 2019

Be careful people in bad faith are gonna call you an antisemite now — Wizard of Loneliness (@thenotoriouscbg) July 23, 2019

Spoiler: It’s not AOC’s critics who are acting in bad faith.

I read the article, it says the home was destroyed because a year long issue of it being constructed too close to the border, it said nothing about it being destroyed because of "who they are". — Save America Please (@SaveAmericaPle2) July 23, 2019

Those are homes built without permits, in an area they are not allowed to build. Tell the truth. — donna calcote (@donnacalcote1) July 23, 2019

Tell the truth? And ruin the narrative? Please.

Lying oversimplification of the valid security reasons for home demolitions in #Jerusalem area – approved by #Israel’s Supreme Court by @brhodes, amplified by naive @AOC retweet #shame on both of them their blatantly anti-#Israel stance https://t.co/gcgfxHxNsr — Steven Schoenfeld (@SASchoenfeld) July 23, 2019

@AOC @brhodes You are both liars and haters. Time will prove that you both are on the wrong side of history. Shame. — Wendy (@windbind1) July 23, 2019

AOC’s made it quite clear that she’s no friend to the Jews. If we call her an anti-Semite, it’s because she’s an anti-Semite.