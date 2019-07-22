Ben Rhodes, who once said that the reporters among who he was able to create an “echo chamber” about the Iran deal “literally know nothing,” apparently is sticking to that belief, because what he tweeted Monday has nothing to do with the AP story he was retweeting:

Imagine having your home destroyed just because of who you are, and that being the point. https://t.co/4yUUEdfIDz — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 22, 2019

Imagine having your home destroyed just because of who you are … no, seriously, imagine it, because it didn’t happen. The Israeli military ordered the construction to stop years ago, and Israel’s Supreme Court just this month rejected the residents’ final appeal.

This is a complete and total lie, lazy as can be, as even a cursory look at the issue will reveal. These were illegally built structures. The case went all the way to the Israeli supreme court, which approved the demolition. https://t.co/Tw9mSXOLPg — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 22, 2019

Imagine ignoring the actual reason for the destruction of these homes in order to propagandize against Israel. https://t.co/RRGGiwuECj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 22, 2019

The Israelis demolished those homes because they were built right next to the security barrier, creating a security risk. If Israel wanted to pursue widespread demolition of Palestinian housing, why would they restrict it to this particularly contentious, long-running legal case? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 22, 2019

Imagine having your country decimated by suicide bombers and rocket attacks for years⁠—just because of who you are⁠—and then being smeared for taking steps to protect your civilians from terrorism. — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) July 22, 2019

Imagine if multi-story buildings built along a security fence by the people who hate the people on the other side were considered a security threat! — Chewiechipsahoy (@Crapplefratz) July 23, 2019

not to bust the narrative, but the buildings were destroyed because they straddled separation zone and had been litigated for a year. It affected 20 people already living in the buildings, and 350 owners of properties that were under construction or not yet inhabited. — DBS (@DavidSmithFCVA) July 22, 2019

The circumstances under which the house being demolished are a bit…concerning (Area A, but near the security fence) But claiming their homes are being destroyed SIMPLY because they are Palestinian is an ignorant and baseless smear. Learn to have some shame. — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) July 22, 2019

Ever ask yourself “why did all the foreign policy messaging of the Obama years sound like it was written by an anti-Israel crank?” And now you know. https://t.co/mtJ50920TD — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) July 22, 2019

