New York Attorney General Letitia James is hard at work. On behalf of California, evidently. It seems they need help banning “rapid fire bullet delivery systems”:

I'm taking action to defend California's constitutional ban on high capacity gun magazines. These rapid fire bullet delivery systems endanger the safety of all Americans & have no place in our homes. We'll continue to protect our communities from acts of preventable gun violence. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 23, 2019

Maybe she should take action to educate herself on guns.

