You know, we’d been thinking to ourselves that what this Donald-Trump-racist-and-or-xenophobic-tweet discussion really needed was David Hogg’s trademark insight. Lucky for us, Hogg was apparently thinking the same thing:

That’s some airtight, Harvard-quality logic right there.

David Hogg is definitely problematic. Not only for painting all “rich people” as greedy and manipulative, but for suggesting that “poor people” are too stupid to realize they’re victims of the alleged greed and manipulation.

David will assume whatever he needs to in order to stay as woke as possible.

How many years will David spend trying to convince us that he’s worth taking seriously?

