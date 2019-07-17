Chris Pratt seems like a genuinely nice guy, but the fact that he doesn’t exude wokeness means he’s effectively got a target on his back. As Twitchy told you yesterday, evidently having nothing better to do, Yahoo! Entertainment attempted to stir up outrage over Chris Pratt’s Gadsden Flag t-shirt, citing a literal handful of tweets proclaiming it a symbol of white supremacy.

Today, Washington Post’s Aaron Blake called out Yahoo! for their stupidity:

Analysis: Yahoo’s story on Chris Pratt’s "white supremacist" t-shirt did us all a disservice https://t.co/d4gg0J0hUt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 17, 2019

Unfortunately, Blake forgot to check himself before he wrecked himself — and WaPo:

lol. WaPo complains that the Yahoo story on the Chris Pratt Gadsden flag t-shirt does journalism a "disservice" by making "the media look rabid." WaPo — which stoked the Covington high school bullshit. https://t.co/Fupow5o8k6 pic.twitter.com/p0ZFPiESdJ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 17, 2019

With all due respect to WaPo — and none is due — they can take several seats.

Yea it was THIS story that did it. — Sparky "BigStick"McGonagle (@Big_Bob_Mac) July 17, 2019

WaPo firefighters have dedicated their lives to starting fires where they don’t exist. What they did to the Covington students is only one of many examples. And now they want to complain that Yahoo! pulling the same crap makes the media look bad? Please.

This is incredible. Simply incredible. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 17, 2019

Democracy Dies in Self-Unawareness.