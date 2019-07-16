What’s say we check in on the alt-right and see what their best and brightest have to offer, hmmm?

Jane Coaston, who covers Republicans, conservatism, and alt-right for Vox — pretty fairly, it’s worth noting — waded into the alt-right cesspool that is American Greatness and found some budding artistes:

Trending

Kudos to Coaston for emphasizing that there’s a difference. Few of her colleagues are so willing to grant conservatives that courtesy.

And hats’ off to her as well for digging up that dirt so the rest of us don’t have to. Seriously, that “poetry” is some fresh hell.

There’s nothing American or great about American Greatness. And Lord knows there’s nothing great about their poetry.

Tags: alt-rightamerican greatnessDavid FrenchJane Coastonpoempoetryracismracistwhite supremacy