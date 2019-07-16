What’s say we check in on the alt-right and see what their best and brightest have to offer, hmmm?

Jane Coaston, who covers Republicans, conservatism, and alt-right for Vox — pretty fairly, it’s worth noting — waded into the alt-right cesspool that is American Greatness and found some budding artistes:

So, in other news, something I am working on is avoiding “nutpicking” — finding the most bananas example of a certain group and extrapolating that that is the group itself. So I’d like to preface the following by saying that this is not general of the conservative movement. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 16, 2019

But today the Journal of American Greatness (a publication that is attempting to put meat on the bones of Trumpism, so to speak) published this “poem,” by someone using a pseudonym. It is entitled “Cuck Elegy." — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 16, 2019

And the share image is of National Review’s David French. pic.twitter.com/YEZY71rZre — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 16, 2019

As David himself has detailed, he has received considerable racist invective, particularly over this very kind of language (a reminder that “cuck” refers to the idea of, and I will put this bluntly, white men letting black men have sex with their wives.) https://t.co/a8xJ8zYcYK — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 16, 2019

Update: It’s “American Greatness,” the Journal of American Greatness and American Greatness both co-existed but weren’t the same thing (American Greatness published “The Flight 93 Election) — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 16, 2019

I am not calling for anything to get deleted, or anyone to get fired. I am putting this out there because my job is to cover conservatism and the Right — which are two separate things — and the conflict between the two is evident here. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 16, 2019

Kudos to Coaston for emphasizing that there’s a difference. Few of her colleagues are so willing to grant conservatives that courtesy.

Jane, I am a Conservative. Thank you for being an honest broker. — Dale Stratton (@dale_stratton) July 16, 2019

Thanks for this. And especially the nuance with which you're talking about it. More of this all around. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) July 16, 2019

And hats’ off to her as well for digging up that dirt so the rest of us don’t have to. Seriously, that “poetry” is some fresh hell.

American Greatness out here publishing just full-on racism now; which is as unsurprising as it is disgusting — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) July 16, 2019

This garbage right here is the right wing equivalent of that TNR Buttigieg steaming pile. Holy s***. https://t.co/SdkQFYFqRZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 16, 2019

There’s nothing American or great about American Greatness. And Lord knows there’s nothing great about their poetry.

Wow. @DavidAFrench pisses off alt-right wannabes so much they're now writing hate poetry about him! 😂 https://t.co/cJjRJbEKNm — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 16, 2019

Who is the target audience for this? Are there really people out there who think our cultural sphere is in dire need of Steve Bannon in Iambic Pentameter? https://t.co/vnRke5VK40 — neontaster (@neontaster) July 16, 2019

"God I hate those sissy cuck soy boy losers, not alpha manly men like us!" "Yeah, how should we burn them?" *whips out gel pen* "why, with 🌈✨POETRYYY✨🌈" https://t.co/Zmp5OGYmWy — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 16, 2019