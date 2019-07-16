So, how’s that vote on the House resolution condemning Donald Trump’s remarks going? Let’s take a look:

.@repcleaver just "abandoned the chair" as two sides fight over Pelosi calling Trump's tweets racist. Never seen that before in 25 years. — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) July 16, 2019

He just dropped the gavel and walked straight out of the chamber. https://t.co/h8Jmj0Ctwg — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) July 16, 2019

Watch:

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) just abandoned the House chair: "I dare anybody to look at any of the footage and see if there was any unfairness. But unfairness is not enough because we want to just fight. I abandon the chair." pic.twitter.com/D985ZGwKuS — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 16, 2019

Welp.

Hard to blame him. Who the hell would want to preside over that mess?

everything that’s happening on the house floor here@SpeakerPelosi read the title of the bill on the floor. The title refers to trump’s “racist comments.” That runs afoul of house rules. republicans moved to strike her words. floor has been frozen as they try to figure this out. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 16, 2019

In the interim, Dems tried to set up a vote, and @jade_cleaver abandoned the chair Now @LeaderHoyer is in the chair. Very very very rare for the majority leader to do this. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 16, 2019

Geez.

They got Steny Hoyer to preside and announce that Pelosi was out of order. WHOLE-LEE SHIT. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 16, 2019

And now the Democrats are going to vote down the motion to take her words down. This was supposed to be about Trump. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 16, 2019

Whoops?

Hoyer issues ruling AGAINST Pelosi from the chair, saying her words were not in order. The House is now *voting* on whether to strike Pelosi’s words (calling Trump’s tweets racist) from the record. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 16, 2019

Let me repeat: The House of Representatives is voting on whether to strike @SpeakerPelosi’s words calling Trump’s tweets racist. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 16, 2019

This is just delicious.

BREAKING NEWS —> Speaker Pelosi just broke the rules of the House, and is no longer permitted to speak on the floor of the House for the rest of the day. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 16, 2019

What a time to be alive.

Sounds like Pelosi would have an easier time launching impeachment proceedings against Trump than passing a resolution that includes the words “racist comments” in the name of the bill to condemn him. https://t.co/FeRZU7HQq1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 16, 2019

The Democrats are in disarray and we’re here for it.

That was crazy. — JEK (@Jonny99Kaplan) July 16, 2019

LOL this is lit https://t.co/McovalMVOe — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2019

Incredible. Democrats could not even handle debating a resolution to condemn DONALD TRUMP without it devolving into chaos. https://t.co/pZcPlVjP6z — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 16, 2019

The Democratic civil war rages on. https://t.co/Jxyv5B6IMH — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 16, 2019

If Donald Trump has any sense at all, he’ll stay quiet and let the Dems keep destroying themselves.

The drama over Trump’s racist tweets culminates in House Dems rebuking Nancy Pelosi. They’ve got this 2020 thing in the bag. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 16, 2019

***

Update:

The House has voted, 190-232, not to strike Nancy Pelosi's words from the congressional record. Justin Amash joined the Democrats. @NBCNews — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 16, 2019

By party line vote of 232-190, House Democrats defeat motion to strike @SpeakerPelosi's words from the record for characterizing Pres Trump's tweets as "racist." It was ruled earlier that use of that characterization is not in order in floor debate. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 16, 2019