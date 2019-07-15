As Twitchy told you, WaPo columnist Anne Applebaum suggested sending Ivanka Trump “back to the Czech Republic and Melania back to Slovenia” to teach Donald Trump a lesson about xenophobia. Not sure how that’s supposed to work, exactly, but apparently Ana Navarro’s got the same idea:

CNN personality suggests sending Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Melania Trump back to their home countries. pic.twitter.com/vHkZX1RAQI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 15, 2019

“I am sick of this guy’s hypocrisy.” Says the woman who’s condemning him for xenophobia by suggesting that it’s only fair to deport Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz (and Melania Trump).

Ok, so if Trump says it it’s racist,

but if she says it about Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio & Melania Trump it’s ok?

Ok, gotcha. 🤔 — JaiDann Juston (@JustJaiDann) July 15, 2019

Guess some racist xenophobia is more qual than others.

Trump's worst CNN critics ultimately end up exactly like him. https://t.co/iSbpOuIOqN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019