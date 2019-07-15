As Twitchy told you, WaPo columnist Anne Applebaum suggested sending Ivanka Trump “back to the Czech Republic and Melania back to Slovenia” to teach Donald Trump a lesson about xenophobia. Not sure how that’s supposed to work, exactly, but apparently Ana Navarro’s got the same idea:

“I am sick of this guy’s hypocrisy.” Says the woman who’s condemning him for xenophobia by suggesting that it’s only fair to deport Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz (and Melania Trump).

Trending

Guess some racist xenophobia is more qual than others.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroDonald Trumpmarco rubioMelania TrumpTed Cruzxenophobia