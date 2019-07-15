If there’s one thing that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats take very seriously, it’s hateful, bigoted rhetoric. That’s why Pelosi has announced a House resolution to condemn Donald Trump’s remarks about the four freshman House congresswomen:

House will vote this week on "condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets," @SpeakerPelosi announces. pic.twitter.com/QmaoanmnLv — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) July 15, 2019

House Dems will bring a resolution to the floor this week condemning Trump's racist weekend tweets pic.twitter.com/GwHtqmvSE3 — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) July 15, 2019

Good to see them taking yet another firm stand against hate.

So a broad anti-hate resolution will do the trick, right? https://t.co/yr3mIyVt0E — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 15, 2019

It worked so well the last time around.

But they wouldn't for Omar https://t.co/mb4VULFpid — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 15, 2019

Not specifically, anyway.

The House already condemned all forms of hate and bigotry in March of this year because of Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism https://t.co/qJzoRWUAri https://t.co/caA01A22Sb — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 15, 2019

What makes Donald Trump’s remarks so special?

But @IlhanMN 's Antisemitism is hunky dory? Remember – you all WOULD NOT VOTE TO CONDEMN IT. @SpeakerPelosi hypocrite much? #DoubleStandard much? https://t.co/cN9ymvo1F1 — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) July 15, 2019

It’s almost as if these resolutions are meaningless because Democrats aren’t really serious about combating hate and bigotry.

Why not just have another vote condemning hate? https://t.co/gE2EjQUaiV — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 15, 2019

Trump should respond to Pelosi's resolution by saying "No need, you already condemned all forms of hate." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019

No no no, we can only condemn hate. Their rules. Otherwise, Democrats are stinking hypocrites. https://t.co/H5lxGp5kM3 — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 15, 2019

Democrats: We can’t call out Ilhan Omar for her anti-Semitism, so we’re going to pass a generic resolution condemning hate in all of its forms. Also Democrats: We’re going to pass a resolution condemning Trump for his racism. What a bunch of charlatan hacks. No consistency. — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) July 15, 2019

Completely agree with this. Dem complaints would be taken a lot more seriously if they hadn't gone through great lengths to excuse the bigotry in their own caucus. https://t.co/eej94vTpUK — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 15, 2019

Republicans could demand a resolution condemning all unspecified bigotry https://t.co/4FqC770BcI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 15, 2019

They won't get it. Bigotry against some people doesn't matter. https://t.co/X2z9BJQPvm — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 15, 2019

Them’s the rules, unfortunately.