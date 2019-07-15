If there’s one thing that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats take very seriously, it’s hateful, bigoted rhetoric. That’s why Pelosi has announced a House resolution to condemn Donald Trump’s remarks about the four freshman House congresswomen:

Good to see them taking yet another firm stand against hate.

It worked so well the last time around.

Trending

Not specifically, anyway.

What makes Donald Trump’s remarks so special?

It’s almost as if these resolutions are meaningless because Democrats aren’t really serious about combating hate and bigotry.

Them’s the rules, unfortunately.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismDonald TrumpHouse resolutionIlhan OmarNancy Pelosixenophobia