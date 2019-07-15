Elizabeth Warren is nothing if not consistent: no matter what happens, we can always count on her to live by a different set of standards than she applies to others.

Take that whole pledge about refusing special access to wealthy donors. It seems when she made that pledge, she wasn’t actually interested in holding herself to it:

Elizabeth Warren relied on a multimillion-dollar Democratic donor to cover the cost of an expensive voter database — a move that risks putting her campaign at odds with the spirit of the pledge she made to abstain from “big money” fundraising. @rubycramerhttps://t.co/d9hnXm7UgZ — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 15, 2019

But maybe we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves. After all, Warren says she had nothing to do with procuring that money:

Karla Jurvetson, major Silicon Valley donor, wrote $100K check to the DNC on behalf of Warren, a move that risks putting her at odds w/ the spirit, if not the letter, of her pledge. Aide says Warren didn't call Jurvetson or facilitate the donation herself https://t.co/QDmBYtRq9Q — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) July 15, 2019

How Warren's campaign acquired the $175,000 DNC voter file through a donor is sort of technically complicated — other campaigns, including Kamala Harris's, have done the samehttps://t.co/GK9pfwvtST pic.twitter.com/bdg5F8O4RL — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) July 15, 2019

This is why unlimited contributions and near instant disclosure is where campaign finance reform should go. There are ways around every regulatory scheme and they are generally more opaque the more complicated the scheme. https://t.co/QrKgFPR4gk — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 15, 2019

What is especially ridiculous in that BuzzFeed piece is the spin that she didn't violate her own pledge. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) July 15, 2019

"As part of the agreement Warren signed with the DNC to access the voter file, she is slated to appear at a major party fundraiser in San Francisco next month."https://t.co/YcLxwffX3n pic.twitter.com/qgyValdz32 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 15, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is taking that pledge very seriously. So seriously that she’s willing to break it at the first opportunity she gets for the good of her campaign.

But she said she wouldn’t do this kind of stuff. Almost like she went back on an agreement she made. https://t.co/o46RrBxlzp — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019

