Elizabeth Warren is nothing if not consistent: no matter what happens, we can always count on her to live by a different set of standards than she applies to others.

Take that whole pledge about refusing special access to wealthy donors. It seems when she made that pledge, she wasn’t actually interested in holding herself to it:

Oh dear.

But maybe we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves. After all, Warren says she had nothing to do with procuring that money:

Suuuuure she didn’t.

We should definitely take the Warren campaign at their word on this.

“Scheme” seems like a really apt word for this.

It’s really something:

Elizabeth Warren is taking that pledge very seriously. So seriously that she’s willing to break it at the first opportunity she gets for the good of her campaign.

Almost!

