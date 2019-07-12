As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez insisted on being sworn in before testifying about her visits to detention facilities during a Congressional hearing.

At a hearing on migrant children and border security, @AOC is sworn in for dramatic effect. "We usually don't require a swearing in, but you want to be sworn in?" —@RepCummings "Yes." @AOC pic.twitter.com/lqeQrDoTT0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 12, 2019

It should be pretty obvious to anyone who is remotely familiar with AOC’s body of work that she wasn’t so much motivated by honesty as she was by another opportunity to glorify herself. Even Tom Nichols — yes, that one — is calling her out:

"Will it cut down the time for questions and give me cool TV footage?"

"Well, yes"

"Okay, swear me in." https://t.co/EG8yZqqgoi — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019

Un-necessarily snarky. — Lady Citizen (@DameCitizen) July 12, 2019

unnecessarily dramatic — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019

Mike Brzezinski decided to straight to the horse’s ass mouth and ask AOC what the deal was:

Turns out, Mika had nothing to be concerned about. AOC’s contending that her intentions were only the purest:

GOP has been stating that I am lying about the translated accounts of migrants at the border, particularly about the fact that women were drinking out of a toilet bowl. Committee staff conferred with me ahead of time about requesting to be sworn in. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 12, 2019

So, she insisted on being dramatically sworn in to stunningly and bravely combat GOP-generated misconceptions about her dishonesty? Anyone else smell BS?

This is nonsense. People can't lie to Congress simply because they haven't officially been sworn in. @RadioFreeTom — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 12, 2019

When Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress. He was not sworn in. Multiple Congressional offices confirmed he'd still be criminally liable if he lied during his testimony. https://t.co/1se1ZABriE — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 12, 2019

AOC said she was sworn in b/c GOP is accusing her of lying and that it wasn't a stunt. Riiiight. “Lying to Congress is always a crime,” a representative for Senator Dianne Feinstein clarified to TechCrunch. “You don’t need to be sworn in.”https://t.co/1se1ZABriE — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 12, 2019

It's already a crime to lie to Congress to begin with. So hard to see what this added other than the imagery of being sworn in. pic.twitter.com/Mf4JUSry6U — joe (@JoePerticone) July 12, 2019

Of course she knows. She’s just counting on the rest of us not to.

Yes, yes, I know. She thinks publicly having herself sworn in will be part of her symbiotic drama with the GOP. It was silly and pointless and mature adults don't need to play-act their parts. Just get to work without the TV afterschool special, thanks. https://t.co/6iiDhA0BCu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019

You can't lie to Congress anyway – as you know, counselor – and it was purely symbolic and time-consuming made-for-TV drama. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019

SHE WAS A WITNESS. If AOC hadn’t been sworn in, conservatives would have used that as an excuse to claim she wasn’t telling the truth. Cut it out. — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) July 12, 2019

You can't lie to Congress in any case, and "I had to do it or Louie Gohmert would call me a liar" is pretty weak tea. Serious people act like serious people. This is not a serious thing to do.

The AOC cult is building, and it's not going to be any less crazy than the other cults. https://t.co/1SGVJ4WxvO — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019

AOC: *engages in repeated media stunts*

Media: *covers repeated stunts*

Me: *criticizes all the stunts*

AOC Cult: Why can't you just leave her alone and respect her hard work and intelligence based on five minutes of questioning she did in a hearing months ago — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019

AOC: Look at me, look at me. Also AOC: Why is everyone looking at me. — Melissa M Melville (@nerdygrrl) July 12, 2019

Despite her insistence to the contrary, AOC isn’t doing this for anyone but herself.

Just like her fence visit… its all just for a nice photo opp — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 12, 2019

It’s AOC’s world … we’re all just living in it.

A GOP committee source told me: "[AOC] chooses photo-ops over actually legislating. She asked to be sworn in prior to testifying…something that never happens for members of Congress. But that doesn’t matter to her. She just needed something to tweet."https://t.co/fOmNX2pwRd https://t.co/2CtjBDPp0K — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 12, 2019

Or something to retweet, as it were:

We’ve seen plenty of people buy into the Cult of AOC, but no one has bought into it more than AOC herself.

Basically, people like her are taught to lie. It's part of democratic socialist political training. The ends always justify the means. The show is a distraction. https://t.co/vBzvJHWMEt — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 12, 2019

This is such surprising behavior coming from the woman who yanked beds out from underneath migrant children so she could complain Trump makes them sleep on the floor https://t.co/Y2PbQA7HT5 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 12, 2019

Last word to Tom Nichols:

I think she is a fundamentally unserious person and is not helping us regain maturity and sense in our politics. At all. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019

When he’s right, he’s right.