Elizabeth Warren may not know what a selfie is, but she knows that if she wants to be part of the Democratic Party of the Future, she’s got to embrace their hostility to Israel. Doesn’t seem like that’s too tall an order for her:

Aligning yourself with the anti-Israel, pro-BDS, terrorist-apologist activists at IfNotNow is always a great look.

The “occupation” garbage is bad enough on its own. But coupled with Warren’s willingness to indulge IfNotNow’s anti-Israel lunacy and ignorance, it’s even worse.

As long as she knows she can get away with it, she has no reason to stop.

Tags: anti-IsraelBDSElizabeth WarrenGazaHamasIfNotNowIsraelNowThispro-BDSWest Bank