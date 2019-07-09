Elizabeth Warren may not know what a selfie is, but she knows that if she wants to be part of the Democratic Party of the Future, she’s got to embrace their hostility to Israel. Doesn’t seem like that’s too tall an order for her:

Sen. @eWarren says she’d push Israel to end its occupation of Gaza and the West Bank pic.twitter.com/RuT0Xgdr6a — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 9, 2019

Aligning yourself with the anti-Israel, pro-BDS, terrorist-apologist activists at IfNotNow is always a great look.

The “occupation” garbage is bad enough on its own. But coupled with Warren’s willingness to indulge IfNotNow’s anti-Israel lunacy and ignorance, it’s even worse.

Errrr…. what occupation? Little bit of "low information" there. Maybe Liz is going senile and can't remember recent history or even current affairs — Jeff Bumgravy (@spatula_pad) July 9, 2019

Israel is not occupying Gaza. https://t.co/qWWfWPQuxR — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 9, 2019

Does she not know that they haven't "occupied" gaza since 2005?… awkward. — Trey Best (@TreyBest6) July 9, 2019

They haven't been there since 2005……..so what is she talking about? — Eshcol (@Eshcol19) July 9, 2019

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and thousands of Jews were forced, literally dragged out of their homes because Palestinians wanted a Jew free zone. Hamas took over in 2007. Palestinians haven’t had elections in West Bank for over a decade because of corrupt Abbas, not Israel. https://t.co/gEHf085RWu — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 9, 2019

Israel ain't occupying Gaza. How are you this bad at your job? — Jeff (@Lonewulfj) July 9, 2019

As long as she knows she can get away with it, she has no reason to stop.