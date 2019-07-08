Well, we probably shouldn’t hold our breath for Elizabeth Warren to call out the increasingly public displays of anti-Semitism on the Democratic side of the aisle. Not as long as she’s got Max Berger on the payroll:

For those of you unfamiliar with Berger’s body of work, he was formerly affiliated with AOC’s pals at Justice Democrats and listed himself as the co-founder of pro-BDS, anti-Israel outfit If Not Now. Berger has a long history of demonizing Jews and supporters of Jews and Israel while defending and promoting anti-Semites, terrorism, and apologists for both.

Since signing on with Elizabeth Warren, Berger has attempted to memory-hole his many, shall we say, highly problematic social media postings, such as his tweet about being friends with Hamas:

There’s lots more where that came from.

Did Elizabeth Warren’s campaign not vet this guy? Or are they totally aware of his history and just don’t care?

The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports that Warren’s campaign has not yet returned a request for comment. Meanwhile:

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which combats anti-Semitism, told the Free Beacon that Warren must immediately distance herself from Berger and his comments.

“Anyone who wants to be friendly with Hamas has no business being in a presidential campaign,” Cooper said. “It’s very straightforward.”

“If that’s the message that Elizabeth Warren wants to send to Jewish progressives and the rest of the American Jewish community, that the person she put in charge of outreach wants to be friends with Hamas, no way,” Cooper said, adding that he finds it hard to believe Warren would be comfortable knowing one of her staffers has engaged in such rhetoric. “She’s going to have to deal with this right now.”

For someone who’s as in love with the sound of her own voice as Elizabeth Warren is, it sure is strange that she’s suddenly got nothing to say.

