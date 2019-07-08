Well, we probably shouldn’t hold our breath for Elizabeth Warren to call out the increasingly public displays of anti-Semitism on the Democratic side of the aisle. Not as long as she’s got Max Berger on the payroll:

Personal news: I just finished my 1st week as Director for Progressive Partnerships with @ewarren. She’s gonna be an excellent president. If you work in movements or progressive politics & want to chat, reach out! Also, tell me where to find good szechuan in Boston. #TeamWarren — Max Berger (@maxberger) June 21, 2019

For those of you unfamiliar with Berger’s body of work, he was formerly affiliated with AOC’s pals at Justice Democrats and listed himself as the co-founder of pro-BDS, anti-Israel outfit If Not Now. Berger has a long history of demonizing Jews and supporters of Jews and Israel while defending and promoting anti-Semites, terrorism, and apologists for both.

Since signing on with Elizabeth Warren, Berger has attempted to memory-hole his many, shall we say, highly problematic social media postings, such as his tweet about being friends with Hamas:

BREAKING: Warren 2020 Staffer Under Fire for (Now Deleted) Anti-Israel Tweets — ‘I would totally be friends with Hamas.' Warren campaign will not comment… https://t.co/naVEn8LHx0 pic.twitter.com/T7ws0inouZ — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 8, 2019

There’s lots more where that came from.

Guy who (1) fabricated an anecdote about his Birthright experience to demonize Israelis (2) said Omar Suleiman, who called for a "third intifada," was "an ally to Jews" & (3) said "I would totally be friends with Hamas" deleted his entire pre-@ewarren Twitter history Wonder why? https://t.co/bVhZqJlccs — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) July 8, 2019

If I was in charge of hiring for any of the current presidential campaigns, I'd look at involvement with IfNotNow as a big red flag. Max's co-founder was fired from Bernie's 2016 campaign for tweets that said "F— you, Bibi" and called the Prime Minister a rather unsavory slur. — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) July 8, 2019

Listen, I get it. I'm a Democrat. Not every Dem is going to love Israel, and that's their right. What's not fine is praising a terror group responsible for the deaths of 1000s of Jewish, Muslim, and Christian. What's not fine is hurling slurs at a democratically elected leader. — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) July 8, 2019

Did Elizabeth Warren’s campaign not vet this guy? Or are they totally aware of his history and just don’t care?

The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports that Warren’s campaign has not yet returned a request for comment. Meanwhile:

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which combats anti-Semitism, told the Free Beacon that Warren must immediately distance herself from Berger and his comments. “Anyone who wants to be friendly with Hamas has no business being in a presidential campaign,” Cooper said. “It’s very straightforward.” “If that’s the message that Elizabeth Warren wants to send to Jewish progressives and the rest of the American Jewish community, that the person she put in charge of outreach wants to be friends with Hamas, no way,” Cooper said, adding that he finds it hard to believe Warren would be comfortable knowing one of her staffers has engaged in such rhetoric. “She’s going to have to deal with this right now.”

For someone who’s as in love with the sound of her own voice as Elizabeth Warren is, it sure is strange that she’s suddenly got nothing to say.