As Twitchy told you, liberals and the Resistance are having a really, really hard time processing the presence of military equipment and vehicles in Washington, D.C., ahead of tomorrow’s Independence Day celebration. Joy Reid warned that this is an undeniable sign that Donald Trump is ready to deploy the might of our military against his fellow Americans who oppose him politically. Alleged legal scholar Laurence Tribe went so far as to liken it to Tiananmen Square.

Obviously these takes are incredibly ridiculous, and they come across as even worse when you consider what happens to people living under genuinely tyrannical authoritarian regimes. Robert J. O’Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL credited with shooting Osama bin Laden, has a message for everyone who’s melting down over the “tanks” in D.C.:

Dear triggered Americans:

These tanks are on your side. You’d know if they weren’t. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) July 3, 2019

Talk about a mic drop. He’s absolutely right.