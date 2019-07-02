We already told you about that asinine, mind-numbingly stupid New York Times video explaining why America sucks. There’s certainly no shortage of bones to pick with it.
The myth of America as the greatest nation on earth is at best outdated and at worst, wildly inaccurate. If you look at data, the U.S. is really just O.K. pic.twitter.com/pFrWBH0Zfl
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 2, 2019
But this may stand out as among its worst offenses:
This was a big deal. @nytopinion made this claim in its video about how the U.S. sucks actually. The facts don't back this up, no matter how many times Stacey Abrams says.
NYT Video Op-ed Suggests Georgia Governor’s Election Was ‘Tampered With’ https://t.co/yTAuSWHRND
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 2, 2019
Fast-forward to the 3:10 mark and you’ll indeed see footage of Stacey Abrams accompanying the bit about election tampering. Despite the fact that her — and her supporters and allies’ — claims about a rigged election have no basis in reality.
More from the Washington Free Beacon:
She refused to officially concede, and prominent Democrats like Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D., Texas), Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) have backed her claim that Kemp’s victory was rigged.
While this charge has often been uncritically repeated in the media, fact-checks from the Free Beacon, National Review, and the Weekly Standard showed voter turnout increased under Kemp’s tenure as secretary of state, rural precinct closings occurred outside of his office’s purview, and the so-called voter roll “purge” through enforcement of exact-match laws and “use it or lose it” regulations were part of Kemp’s duties.
Abrams won more votes than any Democrat in Georgia history, but she still lost by more than 54,000 to Kemp, who played up his support for President Donald Trump to appeal to the state’s rural voters. No Democrat has won a gubernatorial election in Georgia since Roy Barnes in 1998.
Stacey Abrams lost her election fair and square. And instead of writing her off as the sore loser she is, the New York Times is feeding into her delusions. It’s dishonest and downright disgraceful.
There is a part of this awful NYT video where narrator says "elections are tampered with" in the United States, along with pictures of Stacey Abrams. This is pure #FakeNews, and irresponsible even for an opinion page. https://t.co/kEwawiykQ1
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 2, 2019
Someone please explain to us how the mainstream media is Guarding the Truth when they’re peddling straight-up lies like that.