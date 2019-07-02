We already told you about that asinine, mind-numbingly stupid New York Times video explaining why America sucks. There’s certainly no shortage of bones to pick with it.

But this may stand out as among its worst offenses:

Trending

Fast-forward to the 3:10 mark and you’ll indeed see footage of Stacey Abrams accompanying the bit about election tampering. Despite the fact that her — and her supporters and allies’ — claims about a rigged election have no basis in reality.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

She refused to officially concede, and prominent Democrats like Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D., Texas), Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) have backed her claim that Kemp’s victory was rigged.

While this charge has often been uncritically repeated in the media, fact-checks from the Free BeaconNational Reviewand the Weekly Standard showed voter turnout increased under Kemp’s tenure as secretary of state, rural precinct closings occurred outside of his office’s purview, and the so-called voter roll “purge” through enforcement of exact-match laws and “use it or lose it” regulations were part of Kemp’s duties.

Abrams won more votes than any Democrat in Georgia history, but she still lost by more than 54,000 to Kemp, who played up his support for President Donald Trump to appeal to the state’s rural voters. No Democrat has won a gubernatorial election in Georgia since Roy Barnes in 1998.

Stacey Abrams lost her election fair and square. And instead of writing her off as the sore loser she is, the New York Times is feeding into her delusions. It’s dishonest and downright disgraceful.

Someone please explain to us how the mainstream media is Guarding the Truth when they’re peddling straight-up lies like that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: election tamperingfake newsgeorgianew york timesStacey AbramsVoter fraud