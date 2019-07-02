We already told you about that asinine, mind-numbingly stupid New York Times video explaining why America sucks. There’s certainly no shortage of bones to pick with it.

The myth of America as the greatest nation on earth is at best outdated and at worst, wildly inaccurate. If you look at data, the U.S. is really just O.K. pic.twitter.com/pFrWBH0Zfl — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 2, 2019

But this may stand out as among its worst offenses:

This was a big deal. @nytopinion made this claim in its video about how the U.S. sucks actually. The facts don't back this up, no matter how many times Stacey Abrams says. NYT Video Op-ed Suggests Georgia Governor’s Election Was ‘Tampered With’ https://t.co/yTAuSWHRND — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 2, 2019

Fast-forward to the 3:10 mark and you’ll indeed see footage of Stacey Abrams accompanying the bit about election tampering. Despite the fact that her — and her supporters and allies’ — claims about a rigged election have no basis in reality.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Stacey Abrams lost her election fair and square. And instead of writing her off as the sore loser she is, the New York Times is feeding into her delusions. It’s dishonest and downright disgraceful.

There is a part of this awful NYT video where narrator says "elections are tampered with" in the United States, along with pictures of Stacey Abrams. This is pure #FakeNews, and irresponsible even for an opinion page. https://t.co/kEwawiykQ1 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 2, 2019

Someone please explain to us how the mainstream media is Guarding the Truth when they’re peddling straight-up lies like that.