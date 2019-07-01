Note to conservative and conservative-leaning journalists: When push literally comes to shove, you probably shouldn’t expect liberal firefighters to come to your rescue.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo — who claims he’s actually more liberal than conservative — understands that today better than most, as his violent assault at the hands of Antifa has lefty journalists suddenly unable to express any outrage over actual attacks on the media.

This weekend I learned a lot of people think it’s perfectly acceptable to assault someone if you don’t like their ideas. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 1, 2019

We’ve told you about so-called journalists who have made light of what happened to Ngo. But some are opting to go another route, stripping Ngo of his journalistic credibility for the crime of documenting violent leftism. Alastair Jamieson is one such journalist.

After New York Magazine contributing writer Jesse Singal called out journalists who couldn’t bring themselves to muster even the most basic condemnation of the assault against Ngo:

So many people in positions of relative power were unable to summon a sentence like "I dislike Ngo's work but physical assaults on journalists, and/or people filming in public, are never acceptable"! That's crazy — it's the equivalent of being unable to clear a two-inch hurdle. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 30, 2019

Here's how a big-name communications staffer at the Human Rights Campaign reacted to a gay journalist getting attacked by a group of masked vigilantes during a public event. There's video of a masked vigilante punching him in the head. pic.twitter.com/mHKWawl8wq — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 30, 2019

British journo Jamieson took a page from Charlotte Clymer and defended Ngo’s attackers instead, claiming that Ngo is not a real journalist and suggesting that he provoked the attack:

He’s not a journalist, and calling him one makes you part of the problem. He wasn’t there to do a job. — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) July 1, 2019

What Alastair is saying is that he thinks violence is ok. https://t.co/hgKBgTCxRo — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) July 1, 2019

So it’s OK to beat him up then? — Neil McGill (@mcg1973) July 1, 2019

Because he disagrees with you? — Dan ☕ (@DanLtcR) July 1, 2019

He shouldn't have worn his clothes so tight; he was just asking for it. — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) July 1, 2019

Well done justifying violence. — Spider-Ken (@SpiderKenX) July 1, 2019

It’s like a parody of journalistic objectivity: “We don’t want to take sides between the person who’s being punched and kicked and the group of people doing the punching and kicking.”https://t.co/SFih11265y — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 1, 2019

As a former journalist, and as someone helping to connect professional reporters with @portlanddsa for interviews at yesterday’s @PopMobPDX rally, I find it appalling that Andy Ngo is being called a journalist. This is a bad faith claim. — Kara Hansen 🌹 (@karahansen__) June 30, 2019

I find it appalling you are arrogant enough to think you get to decide who is a journalist or not. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 1, 2019

It shouldn’t be this difficult. And credit where it’s due: Jill Filipovic, who’s about as lefty as they come, was one of the few liberal journalists out there who forcefully condemned the assault on Ngo:

See? This isn't hard. A bunch of mouth-breathing Twitter tough-guys will yell at her but so what? There are actual progressive journalists, right now, refusing to condemn violence against another journalist because OH NO THE CHAPO GUPPIES. It's genuinely pathetic and disorts. pic.twitter.com/6guizw9YLV — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 30, 2019

Or just go to Portland and Antifa will do it for you.