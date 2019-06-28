Andrew Yang doesn’t have a shred of a prayer at securing the Democratic presidential nomination. Maybe that’s why he’s more comfortable than his fellow POTUS hopefuls with telling some inconvenient truths about problems plaguing the Left:

I’ve noticed that conservatives often follow liberals on Twitter – but the reverse does not seem to be true. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2019

Wow.

Go off king https://t.co/0YyqdShMmw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 28, 2019

Your next question should be why. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 28, 2019

It’s almost as if liberals aren’t nearly as open minded as they claim.

Conservatives are more open minded and tolerant. https://t.co/qbGmFfnlAL — Johnny Internet (@brodigan) June 28, 2019

Speaking for myself, I a moderate conservative, follow liberals to keep myself informed about the opposition. — AG (@AGo1) June 28, 2019

Conservatives are willing to at least hear out the opposition while liberals would much rather silence them. Both have pros and cons but one side seems less willing to agree to disagree. — Cute Alien from Space (@BakerMediaNews) June 28, 2019

unlike liberals, we tend to think the best way to showcase which ideas are better is to let liberals speak! — Dreamweaver1984 (@LexSportsCards) June 28, 2019

In fact, the most prominent, verified leftwing accounts in advocacy and media tend to either block at the first reply or auto-block using lists. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/6avI4wujf4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2019

Liberal Twitter is bizarre. I'm definitely left of center and I'm blocked by more liberals than conservatives. — Ghost Leg (@musgrove74) June 28, 2019