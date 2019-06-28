Andrew Yang doesn’t have a shred of a prayer at securing the Democratic presidential nomination. Maybe that’s why he’s more comfortable than his fellow POTUS hopefuls with telling some inconvenient truths about problems plaguing the Left:

Wow.

Trending

It’s almost as if liberals aren’t nearly as open minded as they claim.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Yangconservativesliberalsopen-mindednesstolerancetwitter