Andrew Yang doesn’t have a shred of a prayer at securing the Democratic presidential nomination. Maybe that’s why he’s more comfortable than his fellow POTUS hopefuls with telling some inconvenient truths about problems plaguing the Left:
I’ve noticed that conservatives often follow liberals on Twitter – but the reverse does not seem to be true.
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2019
Wow.
Shots fired! https://t.co/FZ0J8Tleef
— Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) June 28, 2019
Go off king https://t.co/0YyqdShMmw
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 28, 2019
Your next question should be why.
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 28, 2019
It’s almost as if liberals aren’t nearly as open minded as they claim.
Conservatives are more open minded and tolerant. https://t.co/qbGmFfnlAL
— Johnny Internet (@brodigan) June 28, 2019
Speaking for myself, I a moderate conservative, follow liberals to keep myself informed about the opposition.
— AG (@AGo1) June 28, 2019
Conservatives are willing to at least hear out the opposition while liberals would much rather silence them. Both have pros and cons but one side seems less willing to agree to disagree.
— Cute Alien from Space (@BakerMediaNews) June 28, 2019
unlike liberals, we tend to think the best way to showcase which ideas are better is to let liberals speak!
— Dreamweaver1984 (@LexSportsCards) June 28, 2019
In fact, the most prominent, verified leftwing accounts in advocacy and media tend to either block at the first reply or auto-block using lists. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/6avI4wujf4
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2019
Liberal Twitter is bizarre. I'm definitely left of center and I'm blocked by more liberals than conservatives.
— Ghost Leg (@musgrove74) June 28, 2019
I'm telling you, in an age where principles and policies barely matter anymore and politics has turned into a bunch of dueling personality cults, Yang would do better on a national level than most people with similarly progressive views would. https://t.co/nOGtIKgwBV
— You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) June 28, 2019