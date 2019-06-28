In case you missed it, at last night’s debate, Mr. Nice Guy Pete Buttigieg took a swipe at the GOP by attempting to shame Christian Republicans:

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg attacks Christians, crowd cheers pic.twitter.com/mxErSx2bOx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 28, 2019

Buttigieg ripping all Republicans as bad Christians is a bold move, Cotton. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2019

Very bold. But as Seth Mandel explains, not at all unusual for Buttigieg:

Btw, Savonarola Buttigieg’s declaration last night that his political opponents are bad Christians is part of a pattern. Earlier he’d accused Pence of not “believing in scripture” https://t.co/VSdOv6Q5Wb — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

Mandel also sees Buttigieg dipping his toes in anti-Semitic waters:

He’s also made it a point to accuse those who believe differently than he does of being “Pharisees,” a classic antisemitic stereotype https://t.co/AvPCSY2D3e — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

Then he applied the right’s Soros dogwhistle to Adelson, forgetting to adjust his language enough to give him plausible deniability https://t.co/szmFr8m5pB — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

Buttigieg is going to have a tough time appealing to voters outside of his bubble if he keeps this up.

And then, of course, came his abandonment of dogwhistles altogether for an open alliance with Al Sharpton https://t.co/FMTZlQj5hF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

A moral and theological zealot with—at best—a massive blind spot on antisemitism is not, needless to say, great for the Jews. But as I explained in my WaPo column, it’s good politics in America https://t.co/Vy4f4SzT0P — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

PS—pretty much 100% of the criticism I saw of Buttigieg over “Pharisees” came from the left, not the right, so it’s not like this is all part of the imagined Pence-Buttigieg “rivalry” or whatever. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

Main difference thus far is that Buttigieg responds to the Jewish left but ignores the Jewish right, a classic sign of intellectual bubble seclusion. I’ll keep reaching out to @PeteButtigieg’s campaign, but I’m not holding my breath that’ll change. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

It’s probably best not hold your breath at this point.

"You dont believe in scripture!"…he proclaimed, while promoting the slaughter of thousands of innocent defenseless children. — Rusty Alan (@Rusty87Alan) June 28, 2019