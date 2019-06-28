In case you missed it, at last night’s debate, Mr. Nice Guy Pete Buttigieg took a swipe at the GOP by attempting to shame Christian Republicans:

Very bold. But as Seth Mandel explains, not at all unusual for Buttigieg:

Trending

Mandel also sees Buttigieg dipping his toes in anti-Semitic waters:

Buttigieg is going to have a tough time appealing to voters outside of his bubble if he keeps this up.

It’s probably best not hold your breath at this point.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al Sharptonanti-SemitismChristianityChristiansPete ButtigiegSeth Mandel