A bunch of Wayfair employees took to the streets yesterday to fight the power and ensure that migrant children in detention centers don’t have warm beds to sleep in. Shockingly, they’re being criticized for their methods.

"DON'T GIVE THE KIDS BEDS!!!" the protestors screamed as they walked out in their Nikes and tweeted about their righteous stance from their iphones. https://t.co/cKEfOny8HH — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 27, 2019

But Jill Filipovic, who’s probably best known for arguing for the right to kill innocent children, thinks Wayfair’s critics are missing the point:

Because some people genuinely don’t seem to understand this: if everyone in America refused to collaborate with immigrant child detention centers – wouldn’t work at them, build them, furnish them – it would be much harder to have immigrant child detention centers. https://t.co/hUzNxnMoOZ — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 27, 2019

Wayfair is directly profiting from our system of detaining children. The argument isn’t “children shouldn’t have beds in the detention center.” It’s “there should be no detention center.” Don’t help them furnish it. Don’t work at it. Don’t profit from baby jails. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 27, 2019

“Then where do the children go?” Exactly where they went before we started putting children in detention centers: with family members, who reported to immigration court. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 27, 2019

What color is the sky in Jill’s world?

Thinking things through is not your strong point — P. L. (@palb1234) June 27, 2019

Have fun in Fantasyland Jill. 😶😶😶 — Nancy (@Nanc____) June 27, 2019

If everyone in America refused to work in hospitals nobody would ever get sick — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) June 27, 2019

Seems like you're the one that hasn't thought this through. Play your scenario out in your mind honestly. Where does it go? How does it unfold? Not pretty at all. — GI_ATX (@JustGreggo) June 27, 2019

Because some people genuinely don't seem to understand this: denying children what they should have in hopes of a pipe dream that won't happen ia cruel. You're taking them hostage https://t.co/GYngR9OTJn — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 27, 2019

You will not get rid of detention centers. There is no where else to keep people seeking asylum. We will not be just letting everyone in. We will keep detaining people to maintain an orderly system. We can and should demand that that system be more efficient and better. — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 27, 2019

You people who are pretending otherwise, trying to act like heroes for denying children beds so you can preen about your moral superiority, are despicable. — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 27, 2019

GP They abort children. Why should slightly older children matter to them any more? — 'Puter Gormogon (@PuterGormogon) June 27, 2019

They clearly don't. Children, like everyone else, are expendable props. — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 27, 2019

Eggs, omelets. Just like their ideological forbears, Castro, Guevara, Chavez, Mao, Lenin, Stalin, Ceaucescu. — 'Puter Gormogon (@PuterGormogon) June 27, 2019

