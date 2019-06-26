Hey, guys. Marc Lamont Hill is more than just an anti-Semitic piece of trash … he’s also an accomplished race hustler!

Hill recently decided to weigh in on NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s boast about doing away with the loaded term “owner” to describe people who … own NBA teams. And his take is chock-full of his usual brilliance:

OK, we listened to that … and we’re still not clear about what’s so offensive about using the term “owner” to describe people who own basketball teams.

That sounds about right.

Man up … and check yourself before you wreck yourself:

Whoops!

True story. Meanwhile, here’s the next hot take we can look forward to:

Tags: Marc Lamont HillNBAownerracismracistslaverySports