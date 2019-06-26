Hey, guys. Marc Lamont Hill is more than just an anti-Semitic piece of trash … he’s also an accomplished race hustler!

Hill recently decided to weigh in on NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s boast about doing away with the loaded term “owner” to describe people who … own NBA teams. And his take is chock-full of his usual brilliance:

Why it’s important not to use the term “Owner” in pro sports pic.twitter.com/O3hysgQVqw — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 26, 2019

OK, we listened to that … and we’re still not clear about what’s so offensive about using the term “owner” to describe people who own basketball teams.

Because it will bring up the 200 yr old memories of slavery that happened to the black NBA players and the black ppl watching… today https://t.co/YjDOOIavNv — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 26, 2019

That sounds about right.

Are teams companies? Is the NBA a business? Are players considered employees? Then what are the people who paid millions of dollars for said company called? — Rorschach (@TheWatchemen) June 26, 2019

Sports connected to slavery? Huh? You're right about the NCAA, and yeah, Donald Sterling is a tool. Not for nothing, he lost his team as a result. Everything else here is hogwash.#ownersgonnaown — justpassingthrough (@justpassthrough) June 26, 2019

I don't see how governor is any better or less loaded, Marc. — Magnifico IX 👑 (@MagnificoIX) June 26, 2019

Wait. Are you saying all pro athletes are Black!? Racist. — Chewiechipsahoy (@Crapplefratz) June 26, 2019

Race baiting. Players play, coaches coach and owners own. Have been told that phrase throughout my life. They don’t need a new name because someone is sensitive. Man up — George Reagan (@GeorgeR58428560) June 26, 2019

Man up … and check yourself before you wreck yourself:

Whoops!

This is stupid — William Mattucks (@WMattucks) June 26, 2019

If everybody woke up tomorrow with the same color skin, Marc would have no marketable skills. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019

True story. Meanwhile, here’s the next hot take we can look forward to:

"But here's why it's ok to be an antisemite" — oh boy (@Welcome_2_Moes) June 26, 2019

