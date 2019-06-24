Having solved all other problems, the NBA has decided to tackle the most pressing issue of our time:

The NBA has banned the term owner, as in team owner, because it is racially insensitive and has replaced it with governor per commissioner Adam Silver. I am not joking. This is real life. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2019

It is, indeed, real life:

Adam Silver Says NBA Office Is Done With Term 'Owner' https://t.co/n9ygNM6Ody — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2019

More from TMZ:

“I don’t want to overreact to the term because, as I said earlier, people end up twisting themselves into knots avoiding the use of the word owner,” Silver said … “But, we moved away from that term years ago in the league.”

Oh, so they’ve been idiots for years, then. Good to know.

They’re “Governors”:

“We call our team owners ‘Governor of the team’ and ‘alternate Governor.'” Silver says the word owner has sometimes slipped through in an NBA memo — but general rule in the office is to no longer use that term … adding, “I’m sensitive to it and I think to the extent teams are moving away from the term, we’ll stick with using Governor.”

You’ll stick with “Governor,” huh?

The funniest part about this is thinking there’s no racial connotations to old white *governors* https://t.co/Brt8bhS56y — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 24, 2019

Governor don’t sound right, either lol. Call buddy a “big baller” or something lol if he gettin to the chicken https://t.co/mgNatnUgd3 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 24, 2019

Clay Travis is among the many who aren’t terribly impressed by the NBA’s show of wokeness:

You can’t even satirize American society any more. It’s wild to me leagues don’t understand how many fans they lose over stupidity like this. No one with a functional brain is offended by the term “owner.” pic.twitter.com/VMxag8bIDW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2019

Do you agree with @NBA decision to replace word “owner” with “governor” because the word owner is racially insensitive? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2019

Clay’s definitely not alone in his eye rolling:

For ~90% of people to agree with Clay, you know it’s messed up. — Preds Fanatic (@PredsFanatic) June 24, 2019

Honestly, the media in this country has gone so insane I got rich just by being the most reasonable person in sports media. Having said that, 90+% of people agreeing on anything is proof how absurd @nba ending use of word owner because of racial insensitivity really is. https://t.co/0OIFiHiZX1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2019

That’s why I always think it’s funny when every article ever written about me says I’m “controversial.” I think I’m the least controversial person in the country. I’m just honest, reasonable and not crazy. Which is so rare I guess it’s controversial today. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2019

Twitter leans far left and yet over 90% of people on this Twitter poll — with over 40k votes cast in a couple of hours — disagree with @nba replacing owner with governor. https://t.co/0ckoKJCGBp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2019

For those who want to argue my audience doesn’t approximate the country, fine, point me to a Twitter poll — open to everyone to vote, by the way — with over 40k votes showing support for this NBA decision. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2019

We’ll wait. Meanwhile, enjoy all the people dunking on the NBA today:

What idiots — Effie Eliahu (@eliahu_effie) June 24, 2019

Because that is sooooo much better. The iwners own the TEAM, not the players. FFS. https://t.co/MD4YDAKgZd — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 24, 2019

My company has an Owner. He owns the company not me. This isn’t that difficult. — Tiffany Parks (@TifParks) June 24, 2019

Why. They own the teams. What’s wrong. — Netanel57 (@netanel57) June 24, 2019

This is ridiculous. "Owner" simply refers to an individual having an equity stake in a business, which all @NBA franchises are. It never denotes ownership of people or employees. "Governor" is an elected or appointed position. Oversensitivity is as bad a insensitivity — RandomGrenades (@RandomGrenades) June 24, 2019

Me, reading why the MLB renamed the DL: “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read.” The NBA: “Hold my beer.” https://t.co/yjN4rLiNuP — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 24, 2019