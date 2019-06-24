Having solved all other problems, the NBA has decided to tackle the most pressing issue of our time:

It is, indeed, real life:

More from TMZ:

“I don’t want to overreact to the term because, as I said earlier, people end up twisting themselves into knots avoiding the use of the word owner,” Silver said … “But, we moved away from that term years ago in the league.”

Oh, so they’ve been idiots for years, then. Good to know.

They’re “Governors”:

“We call our team owners ‘Governor of the team’ and ‘alternate Governor.'”

Silver says the word owner has sometimes slipped through in an NBA memo — but general rule in the office is to no longer use that term … adding, “I’m sensitive to it and I think to the extent teams are moving away from the term, we’ll stick with using Governor.”

You’ll stick with “Governor,” huh?

Clay Travis is among the many who aren’t terribly impressed by the NBA’s show of wokeness:

Clay’s definitely not alone in his eye rolling:

We’ll wait. Meanwhile, enjoy all the people dunking on the NBA today:

