As Twitchy told you, CNN has been working overtime to make sure everyone sees the heartbreaking image of an El Salvadoran migrant and his 23-month-old daughter whose bodies washed ashore after they drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande. For CNN, that photo is evidence of the seriousness of “the humanitarian crisis at the border.”

The image was so haunting and so devastating, it brought tears to Don Lemon’s eyes last night on his show. Unfortunately for Lemon, it appears that he’s suffering from the same strain of amnesia that’s afflicting Brian Stelter today:

They really do think we’re stupid.

