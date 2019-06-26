As Twitchy told you, CNN has been working overtime to make sure everyone sees the heartbreaking image of an El Salvadoran migrant and his 23-month-old daughter whose bodies washed ashore after they drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande. For CNN, that photo is evidence of the seriousness of “the humanitarian crisis at the border.”

The image was so haunting and so devastating, it brought tears to Don Lemon’s eyes last night on his show. Unfortunately for Lemon, it appears that he’s suffering from the same strain of amnesia that’s afflicting Brian Stelter today:

.@Donlemon on his show tonight: 'For anybody who doesn’t think it’s a crisis. A deadly serious crisis. Humanitarian crisis. I have to show you this picture. '

(Shows heart breaking photo of migrant toddler & father found dead on border riverbank.) Here's Don 4 months ago ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BjpPvIvMff — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) June 26, 2019

WATCH: Don Lemon cried about the "immigration crisis" last night on his show.

So here's a mashup of that and him calling it a "manufactured crisis…that's not fooling anybody" 4 months ago… h/t @STEPHMHAMILL pic.twitter.com/YmdvE1Jl3a — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 26, 2019

They really do think we’re stupid.

Manufactured tears. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2019

The only thing manufactured there is @donlemon’s tears. — Alethea (@alimcnabb) June 26, 2019

Typical. Whatever's expedient. That's why it's called fake. — Jim Brooker, Jr. (@JBCloudwatcher) June 26, 2019