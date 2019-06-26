We know you’re just quivering with antici … pation about tonight’s Democratic presidential debate, but if you’re unfortunate enough to have something more pleasant to subject yourself to and won’t be able to watch, Ben Shapiro’s already got the highlight reel ready:
Democratic debate tonight pic.twitter.com/8qi9aeQGUq
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 26, 2019
It’s like we’re there!
— DB (@DB33987) June 26, 2019
LMAOOOO
— Danisha Carter (@DanishaCarter4) June 26, 2019
LOL too true
— Phillip Robertson (@Phillip4365) June 26, 2019
Lolllllllll 😂 excellent depiction!
— Katherine (@KMaryBlakeman) June 26, 2019