In case you missed it, the NRA shut down production at NRA TV:
New: The National Rifle Association has shut down production at NRATV, NYT reports. https://t.co/hOwYLFZF6Q
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 26, 2019
And that’s music to Eric Swalwell’s ears. It’s got a great beat and he can dance to it:
Bye, @DLoesch & gang — turns out there’s no profit on the graves of dead children. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/biH1FkvC2N
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 26, 2019
Who’s the one standing on the graves of dead children, Eric? Here’s a hint: It’s not Dana Loesch.
You are one despicable human being. It's not overstating it to say you literally have NO shame. https://t.co/yDzGRbuVBW
— Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 26, 2019
He literally has no shame. Just like he literally has no chance of ever being president.
Dude, just quit while you're ahead….oh..wait..
— Daymion Mistry (@dmistry70) June 26, 2019
Agent 0% says what, now?
— Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) June 26, 2019
You're still a zero, literally.
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2019
Even off the air, NRATV will have more viewers than this guy has in votes.
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 26, 2019
And there’s no place for you in the White House. Give it up Swalwell. You’re done.
— Greggory Knapp (@greggoryk) June 26, 2019
Meanwhile, Loesch is gonna be just fine.
Dana's not going away, folks. https://t.co/GWpcRplsXQ
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 26, 2019
Her day job is only one of the most listened-to nationally syndicated radio shows. I think she'll be fine. But I'm sure she appreciates the concern. lol
— CDB (@quietnolonger) June 26, 2019