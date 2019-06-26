In case you missed it, the NRA shut down production at NRA TV:

And that’s music to Eric Swalwell’s ears. It’s got a great beat and he can dance to it:

Who’s the one standing on the graves of dead children, Eric? Here’s a hint: It’s not Dana Loesch.

He literally has no shame. Just like he literally has no chance of ever being president.

Meanwhile, Loesch is gonna be just fine.

