In case you missed it, the NRA shut down production at NRA TV:

New: The National Rifle Association has shut down production at NRATV, NYT reports. https://t.co/hOwYLFZF6Q — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 26, 2019

And that’s music to Eric Swalwell’s ears. It’s got a great beat and he can dance to it:

Bye, @DLoesch & gang — turns out there’s no profit on the graves of dead children. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/biH1FkvC2N — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 26, 2019

Who’s the one standing on the graves of dead children, Eric? Here’s a hint: It’s not Dana Loesch.

You are one despicable human being. It's not overstating it to say you literally have NO shame. https://t.co/yDzGRbuVBW — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 26, 2019

He literally has no shame. Just like he literally has no chance of ever being president.

Dude, just quit while you're ahead….oh..wait.. — Daymion Mistry (@dmistry70) June 26, 2019

Agent 0% says what, now? — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) June 26, 2019

You're still a zero, literally. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2019

Even off the air, NRATV will have more viewers than this guy has in votes. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 26, 2019

And there’s no place for you in the White House. Give it up Swalwell. You’re done. — Greggory Knapp (@greggoryk) June 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Loesch is gonna be just fine.