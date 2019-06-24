Be nice to Ian Millhiser, everybody. ThinkProgress’ resident judicial expert is having a really rough time coming to terms with the fact that conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is intellectually consistent.

What’s so “very troubling” to Millhiser is that Gorsuch doesn’t trust government bureaucrats and thinks Congress have given them far too much power. And his decisions reflect that, even if that means occasionally siding with his liberal SCOTUS colleagues. The horror!

Poor Millhouse.

That may very well be the only honest thing Ian has ever tweeted.

Ha! He totally did.

