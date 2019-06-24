Remember that time Bill de Blasio murdered a groundhog? We all saw it as a blatant act of animal cruelty, but maybe, in reality, it was more of a mercy killing. Because that groundhog was fortunate enough to have not been around for this:

Lucky to have the talented, debater Dante de Blasio helping me get ready for Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/my51wahM6S — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 24, 2019

Guh.

I’m here for the DeRatio — Bill Deblahblah (@BillDeblahblah) June 24, 2019

It’s always nice when a father and son can collaborate on a ratio:

It’s on track to do very well:

And it just keeps getting better.

This is swalwell cringe levels https://t.co/o65KwV06fu — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2019

Accurate.

It’s so authentic and personal! https://t.co/kuQhK2JRL9 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 24, 2019

Surely a very genuine exchange between parent and child. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 24, 2019

HOW DO YOU DO FELLOW PATERNALS https://t.co/YF6n4lhyZp — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) June 24, 2019

“Dante, it is the time of day to engage in a totally normal HUMAN conversation.” — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) June 24, 2019

“Hey dad I’m glad you’ve asked” is just a completely normal thing I say to my father on WhatsApp when he asks me something too https://t.co/fti3mTaIV9 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 24, 2019

Why yes, every youth I know texts full, properly capitalized and punctuated sentences with five-syllable words and no shorthand or acronyms. Definitely typed by a pair of thumbs https://t.co/vO0evB4gql — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 24, 2019

You guys sound like you love each other a lot and are very close as proven by your entirely relatable conversation which sounds extremely as though it were conducted by two biological humans existing in the Western Hemisphere of planet Earth. https://t.co/AqaShsryJM — Ben (@BenHowe) June 24, 2019

It’s touching, really.

Jesus, dude. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 24, 2019

Who in the hell is advising this guy. https://t.co/8LWvacMFpH — Andy (@andypatton) June 24, 2019

Apparently his son.

"Hey son, I decided to run for president a few weeks ago. Any pointers I should know 48 hours before my first debate?" #Embarrassing https://t.co/d8ME9BMdvf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 24, 2019

r u ok https://t.co/4BBcsPxZ5v — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 24, 2019

Literally the only Gif I could think of. pic.twitter.com/qjXPFWRyIe — Jason (@Jason4SCSU) June 24, 2019

Good god this oozes disingenuousness. — Dane Kristiansen (@DaneKristiansen) June 24, 2019

Jesus he's just terrible at this, isn't he? — Eric Helms (@EricPHelms) June 24, 2019

Can't believe deBlasio hasn't pulled ahead of *me* in the polls yet. #ZeroPercent — Paul Meloan (@PaulMeloan) June 24, 2019

We're really testing whether a candidate can get negative support. https://t.co/j7hnrIrb2z — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 24, 2019

If anyone can pull it off, it’s Bill de Blasio.