Wow, Republicans could really learn a lot about respecting women from the Democrats. Just look at all the respect Rep. Jerry Nadler has for Hope Hicks:

Nadler repeatedly refers to Hicks as "Ms. Lewandowski." https://t.co/PgECRS4fvX — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) June 20, 2019

Nadler repeatedly calls Hope Hicks "Ms. Lewandowski" until she finally corrects him. "My name is Ms. Hicks": pic.twitter.com/oMAkqfNFNw — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2019

It looks like Rep. Nadler referred to Hicks as "Ms. Lewandowski" three times. Here's one of them, and her resopnse. pic.twitter.com/BXHMJGCvU8 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 20, 2019

Preoccupied with what, exactly? He is literally supposed to be focusing on Hope Hicks and can’t even be bothered to get her name right.

Such classy. Much respectful.

Seems like a nice guy https://t.co/9QzZUvYX7m — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 20, 2019

Was it intentional? — reneeanne (@readingrenee) June 20, 2019

If it was, he’s a nasty jerk. If it wasn’t, he’s a stupid jerk. In either case, he’s a jerk.

Nadler is an unmitigated buffoon — Magoo (@BullG8orMagoo) June 20, 2019

Hope Hicks can testify to that.

That’s sexist garbage. Hope was WH Comms Director before age 30 & is a senior exec at a major media corp. But of course Nadler tries to define her by gossip & innuendo – & assign her a man’s name when she more than made her own for herself 😤 https://t.co/xNqugkk9IW — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) June 20, 2019

It doesn’t matter what you think of Hicks. This is sexist and appalling, if you know anything about Cory Lewandowski’s alleged behavior toward her. Here’s some context: https://t.co/OMO6JjwKy9 https://t.co/Z0zPpAsZEc — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 20, 2019

Hope Hicks should have gotten up and left after Nadler referred to her as Ms. Lewandowski. And Trump should keep Nadler’s treatment of her in mind with any future witnesses. Shut this farce down. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 20, 2019

