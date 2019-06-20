Wow, Republicans could really learn a lot about respecting women from the Democrats. Just look at all the respect Rep. Jerry Nadler has for Hope Hicks:

Trending

Preoccupied with what, exactly? He is literally supposed to be focusing on Hope Hicks and can’t even be bothered to get her name right.

Such classy. Much respectful.

If it was, he’s a nasty jerk. If it wasn’t, he’s a stupid jerk. In either case, he’s a jerk.

Hope Hicks can testify to that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Corey LewandowskiHope Hicksjerrold NadlerJerry Nadlername