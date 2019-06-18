Nobody was asking C.J. Pearson to weigh in on Harvard’s decision to rescind Kyle Kashuv’s admission, but he apparently figured that we really needed to hear from him anyway. So here’s what he came up with:

First, they came for Milo Yiannopoulos and they said nothing. Next, they came for Laura Loomer and they said nothing. Then, they came for Alex Jones and again, they said nothing. So when they came for Kyle Kashuv…it was just too late. Cc: @benshapiro — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) June 18, 2019

We’re shocked — shocked! — that a grifting teen whose political affiliations depend on whoever’s getting the most attention at any given time would invoke grifting adults who traffic in conspiracy theories — and by putting his own spin on Pastor Niemöller’s famous poem about the Holocaust, to boot! Just like AOC!

hey speaking of demeaning the holocaust — קיי (@kyblot) June 18, 2019

my dude this is a quote about the holocaust — Carousel of Regress (@itsstillalex) June 18, 2019

That’s how you know C.J. Pearson is a serious person and not a complete fraud.

No, it definitely ain’t. Kyle Kashuv isn’t even remotely comparable to Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, or Laura Loomer. Hell, Loomer was spearheading the campaign on the far right to get Harvard to keep Kashuv out!

Lol Loomer started the campaign to get him kicked from Harvard — Adrenochrome Plug (@mauvaismoments) June 18, 2019

Laura ratted him out, lol — Alex P 🌹 (@SaddestRobots) June 18, 2019

Uhh Laura Loomer was the one that came for him… — Kwamebrownsnutritionist (@Kwamebrownsnut1) June 18, 2019

Laura Loomer is the one that came for him, bud — ROU Expose the Audience to Ideas (@braak) June 18, 2019

Hey genius, Laura Loomer is the one who pushed Harvard to rescind the offer of admission. — Erix Arocha (@erixfilming) June 18, 2019

But you do you, C.J.

We literally know where all those people are. Hand cuffed to a door or something. They never leave us alone. — Aschleigh (@aschleigh) June 18, 2019

Pearson might want to think about leaving us alone for a bit.

The grift is strong with this one. — Boberto (@KaejiMaeda31) June 18, 2019

It sure is. Last month, Pearson himself said he wasn’t satisfied with Kashuv’s apology:

Kyle Kashuv’s apology didn’t go far enough. I will NOT apologize for my anger towards the racist words he used. https://t.co/huiUxaL0pH — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 23, 2019

And then yesterday, he suggested that Kashuv’s offensive words at 16 were on the same level as Ralph Northam posing in a racist photo in his 20s:

If Kyle Kashuv is going to be kicked out of Harvard, @RalphNortham should be kicked out of the Governor’s mansion. Both engaged in practically the same thing, so let’s have some consistency. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) June 17, 2019

There’s definitely some consistency in Pearson making intellectually dishonest garbage arguments.

Last word to Ben Shapiro, because Pearson apparently thought his brilliant take was worth Shapiro’s attention:

I said that every single person you mentioned should not be deplatformed, even though I find much of what they say execrable. https://t.co/iiz5Hy4oys — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 18, 2019

Better luck next time, kiddo.