So, about that whole “Democracy Dies in Darkness” thing … evidently the Washington Post has also been working hard to kill democracy in broad daylight:

So at least since 2011 the Washington Post has carried an occasional advertising supplement called "China Watch," prepared by China Daily. It's official state propaganda. Here's how they're covering the Hong Kong protests. 1/x pic.twitter.com/Jui8BdJK24 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 17, 2019

Since 2011.

Can someone tell me why a newspaper owned by literally the richest man in the world needs to take money from people running concentration camps? The @washingtonpost even had a whole ChiCom section of their website at one point! https://t.co/PlB48qcMRJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 17, 2019

Sadly not surprising at this point … but still disgusting.

This is really vile. I actually cancelled my subscription over it. https://t.co/Pls7AwLFOb In the meantime, @washingtonpost has thundered about the Kashoggi killing and human rights in Saudi Arabia. Maybe it's time the Post walked the walk on human rights? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 17, 2019

And the next time a journalist gripes about being called propaganda or accused of being unAmerican, just remember the @washingtonpost is literally delivering Chinese communist propaganda into American homes. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 17, 2019

It’s such a dangerous time to tell the truth in America that WaPo feels much more comfortable spreading misinformation and lies on China’s behalf.

Democracy Dying in Darkness: bad Democracy Being Crushed Under Tank Treads in Broad Daylight: let’s do business pic.twitter.com/M0si0f10Ga — Awkward Fuzzball (@awkwardfuzzball) June 17, 2019