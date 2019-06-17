We’re not sure if it’s because he feels like he’s standing in Kellyanne’s shadow or what, but George Conway seems to be determined to carve out his own path by acting like a smug jerk. When he found out that Harvard had rescinded Kyle Kashuv’s admission, he hopped right aboard the shaming wagon:

Actually, what Harvard is saying is that no matter how genuinely sorry Kyle Kashuv is, no matter how badly he wants to try to right his wrong, he’s irredeemable. And Conway’s just fine with that.

We’re sure that someone as virtuous as George Conway would never use offensive language or say anything he later regretted.

Tags: George ConwayHarvardHarvard UniversityKyle Kashuv