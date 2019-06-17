We’re not sure if it’s because he feels like he’s standing in Kellyanne’s shadow or what, but George Conway seems to be determined to carve out his own path by acting like a smug jerk. When he found out that Harvard had rescinded Kyle Kashuv’s admission, he hopped right aboard the shaming wagon:

He was 16. He had no excuse. Harvard did the right thing. https://t.co/jb9qLPmJ96 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 17, 2019

Harvard isn’t saying you can’t grow. It’s just telling you to do it someplace else. https://t.co/qM0yU0zN14 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 17, 2019

Actually, what Harvard is saying is that no matter how genuinely sorry Kyle Kashuv is, no matter how badly he wants to try to right his wrong, he’s irredeemable. And Conway’s just fine with that.

So would every other college in the country be right to turn him down? Or just Harvard? Genuinely curious for your thoughts. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 17, 2019

This is mob mentality at it's worst. Institutions with "progressives" in power, run at the first sign of media attention. How many adults have done far worse, not apologized or done so very poorly, and remained. Some Congresspeople come to mind. This kid is rejected for words??? — Laura Bishop (@LbbLaura) June 17, 2019

We’re sure that someone as virtuous as George Conway would never use offensive language or say anything he later regretted.