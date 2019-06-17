Well, folks, the wait is over. At long last, Democratic presidential hopeful and gun control crusader Eric Swalwell has unveiled his Great Plan to Save Us All from Ourselves. And it’s chock-full of all kinds of brilliant ideas:

Finger on the pulse, this guy. He’s definitely in touch with the average American.

Hey, don’t be so quick to dismiss! Maybe this’ll sweeten the pot for you:

What a friggin’ genius.

It reads like a parody because Eric Swalwell is essentially a parody himself.

You shouldn’t be too worried about him.

Let’s just say Eric shouldn’t start counting our bullets just yet:

Of the more than 20 Democrats running for president, Swalwell is polling at an average of .4%, according to RealClearPolitics.

Sad!

