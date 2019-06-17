Well, folks, the wait is over. At long last, Democratic presidential hopeful and gun control crusader Eric Swalwell has unveiled his Great Plan to Save Us All from Ourselves. And it’s chock-full of all kinds of brilliant ideas:

.@ericswalwell rolled out his gun control plan today. National gun registry ("and that would only be used to protect all of us") BC for all gun/ammo sales Require liability insurance Ban/buyback bump stocks, silencers, 10+ round mags No armed teachershttps://t.co/u2Monp5h2Q — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 17, 2019

Finger on the pulse, this guy. He’s definitely in touch with the average American.

Going for the “I don’t know or care about what the Constitution says” crowd. https://t.co/nyla8owWgx — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) June 17, 2019

How about no. — Schrödinger's Foetus 🌈🦄🏳️‍🌈 ‏ (@Mr_Cryonic) June 17, 2019

Hey, don’t be so quick to dismiss! Maybe this’ll sweeten the pot for you:

Other items in his plan include: Prohibiting people from purchasing more than one handgun per 30-day period, prohibiting the online sale of ammunition, and prohibiting people from "hoarding ammunition in quantities exceeding 200 rounds."https://t.co/u2Monp5h2Q — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 17, 2019

What a friggin’ genius.

200 rounds is “hoarding?” He’s clueless. https://t.co/CZkF5iTACm — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 17, 2019

200 rounds is a half a day at the range. https://t.co/6ViBs8VKDS — Dennis Walker (@DennisWalkerJr) June 17, 2019

“…and then…Get this!… He said 200 rounds was ‘hoarding’!“ pic.twitter.com/jA3tvKVOYp — MIKE BRESLIN’S TRULY AWFUL TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) June 17, 2019

200 rounds? Sounds like he's never been shooting. I'll blow thru that in 15-20 minutes. This dude is a clown. — KeithTheTriple (@keiththetriple) June 17, 2019

I mean, really? I'm kinda shocked that the gun controller lobby let him push this "no hoarding" thing, because that is so extreme & insane & impossible to enforce it reads like a parody of what pro-2A ppl think gun controllers secretly want to force on us all. https://t.co/z8lpLcFqEV — Jon Stokes (@jonst0kes) June 17, 2019

It reads like a parody because Eric Swalwell is essentially a parody himself.

Well, not only are you not taking my second amendment right, you’re not going to “modify” it either. — Pointofdomination (@JeffreyLunn1) June 17, 2019

You shouldn’t be too worried about him.

Good thing he'll never have a chance to implement it — Just a Republican who pounces (@Jane95851049) June 17, 2019

Let’s just say Eric shouldn’t start counting our bullets just yet:

Of the more than 20 Democrats running for president, Swalwell is polling at an average of .4%, according to RealClearPolitics.

Sad!