It’s a day ending in “y,” and you know what that means … Dianne Feinstein’s lying about guns again. With a little help from fellow gun-grabbing Democrat Chris Murphy:

Senators Chris Murphy and Dianne Feinstein: "Senate Republicans must act to implement sane gun reforms and help stop America's mass shootings" https://t.co/vTAwJlhl4O — TIME (@TIME) June 14, 2019

The House took action to pass universal background checks. Senate Democrats are ready to vote. It’s time for Senate Republicans to show some courage. If we don’t, more people will die. My latest op-ed in @TIME with @SenFeinstein. https://t.co/CO51KVv74l — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 16, 2019

Guns like the AR-15 aren’t used for hunting and they’re not viable for home protection. They have only one purpose: fire as many rounds as possible, as quickly as possible. 60% of Americans support outlawing these weapons. Read my op-ed with @ChrisMurphyCT. https://t.co/T2l8NeWTZX — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 17, 2019

If the truth is on gun control advocates’ side, then why can’t they ever tell it?

As a former constituent of yours, I believe you are being dishonest here—much like your previous statements. AR’s are semi-automatic in nature—one bullet/pull of trigger. Plenty use AR-15’s for hunting—especially hunters who are wheel-chair bound. Come to hunting camp to see. https://t.co/XpWgCAotdR — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 17, 2019

Feinstein’s definitely being dishonest here.

Why are they not viable for home protection? — Christy Ann Noe (@Thenoesark) June 17, 2019

If I’m reading her incoherent nonsense correctly, it’s because they would be too effective on the intruder. — Jake (@Chestys_Ghost) June 17, 2019

You are wrong. They are great for home defense, especially for women. Lightweight, accurate, low recoil, easy to hold & maneuver. Their purpose is to protect me from harm & fire as many rounds as necessary to achieve that goal. — Shari (@jdhlsc169) June 17, 2019

This is completely untrue. It is a commonly used home decent weapon due its ease of use and light weight. Also used for varmint hunting such as prairie dogs — BooToYou! (@boodad12) June 17, 2019

I know two women who've had to use AR's for self-defense measures. And countless local stories report women and men have used AR's to repel crime. Most famous good gun guy is Sutherland Springs, TX hero who used an AR to kill the mass shooter. https://t.co/HLybxPH3gC https://t.co/z0EbF22gvS — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 17, 2019

FYI All guns “fire ad many rounds as possible, as quickly as possible”! With an AR, each round requires a finger pull. Just like every other gun in America! Next! — Jordy Salyer (@PlainOlJordy) June 17, 2019

An AR-15 can be used effectively for game hunting. It is an excellent weapon for home protection because of the ease of use. An AR-15 will only fire as fast as you can physically pull the trigger and no faster. The AR-15 has the same purpose as any other firearm: shoot bullets. — Allen Nichols (@allennichols02) June 17, 2019

State your independent aource that demonstrates 60% of all US Citizens support banning as you suggest. Over 90% of my sphere of influence are for deregulation of firearms. Unlike you, They believe in the 2nd. — Jim Croyle (@CroyleJim) June 17, 2019

Feinstein and Murphy’s TIME op-ed doesn’t cite any source for that figure. Color us shocked.

As much as I would like to reply to this with a counter-argument, I almost don’t even see the point. This claim is on auto-repeat, and no matter how many times it is corrected by reasonable, knowledgeable folks, people like Feinstein simply are not listening. So I’ll skip it. — Mr. Sarducci (@daGreatSarducci) June 17, 2019