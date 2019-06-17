It’s a day ending in “y,” and you know what that means … Dianne Feinstein’s lying about guns again. With a little help from fellow gun-grabbing Democrat Chris Murphy:

If the truth is on gun control advocates’ side, then why can’t they ever tell it?

Trending

Feinstein’s definitely being dishonest here.

Feinstein and Murphy’s TIME op-ed doesn’t cite any source for that figure. Color us shocked.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15Chris MurphyDianne Feinsteingun controlgunshuntingsemiautomatic