Today is Donald Trump's birthday, and liberals have decided to celebrate it by finding ways to troll him.

Like this tweet to wish @BoyGeorge a happy birthday instead! Happy birthday, @BoyGeorge! pic.twitter.com/aDwugkXtcC — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 14, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres’ executive producer Andy Lassner decided to take a more far-reaching, sharable approach. A hashtag, #JohnMcCainDay:

Honoring an American hero today. Let’s celebrate @realDonaldTrump’s birthday today by having #JohnMcCainDay trend. I’m sure this would mean a lot to patriot like Donald Trump. #JohnMcCainDay — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 14, 2019

Get it? Because Donald Trump hated John McCain. The hashtag’s been trending nationally for a while now:

Even Newsweek is covering it:

To celebrate Donald Trump's 73rd birthday, thousands of Twitter users made #JohnMcCainDay go viral https://t.co/XwJToYBZBu — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 14, 2019

Oddly enough, though, Newsweek left something out of their story. See, know who else hated John McCain? Andy Lassner. Since Andy himself appears to be suffering from some sort of amnesia, Jim Treacher is combing back through some of his greatest hits:

All the right reasons, huh? https://t.co/EPHKE7ASe0 — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 14, 2019

I remember when you guys slandered McCain because he dared to run against Obama. You're human garbage. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 14, 2019

Remember when all these assholes slandered John McCain for daring to run against Obama? They don't care about him. They don't care about veterans. But good work, guys. Enjoy your… victory? #JohnMcCainDay — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 14, 2019

And Lassner’s one of many whose respect and admiration for John McCain is conditional. Blue-checked amateur MMA fighter Tony Posnanski’s a fraud as well:

He really is:

But “honoring an American hero” and stuff.

"Where am I?" -Senator John McCain — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 8, 2017

Idiots like @andylassner and @tonyposnanski hated John McCain when he was alive. Now they're using his death to get back at another guy they hate. McCain was worth a million of them. #JohnMcCainDay — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 14, 2019

True story. They never gave a damn about John McCain. They still don’t. To them, he’s nothing more than a means of wounding Donald Trump’s ego. They’re the ones disgracing McCain’s memory today.

Parting food for thought:

Lest you really think they actually love McCain.. https://t.co/c2ufuZ54Hn — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

The thing about #JohnMcCainDay is, call me crazy, but maybe just maybe people on the left shouldn't gleefully celebrate slightly less terrible Republicans just to troll Donald Trump. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 14, 2019

Being respectful around John McCain's death was the right thing to do, but I'm extremely worried that we are helping Republicans paint Trump as the problem when the entire GOP was rotten loooooooong before his arrival. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 14, 2019

There you have it.