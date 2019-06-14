It all started with the GOP wishing President Trump a happy birthday:
It’s President @realDonaldTrump’s BIRTHDAY!
RT to wish our GREAT President a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! pic.twitter.com/OOMKAzReqV
— GOP (@GOP) June 14, 2019
The DNC War Room then attempted to troll the GOP by putting the focus on a different birthday:
Like this tweet to wish @BoyGeorge a happy birthday instead! Happy birthday, @BoyGeorge! pic.twitter.com/aDwugkXtcC
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 14, 2019
RNC spox Elizabeth Harrington found a different birthday she thought the Dems might consider a higher priority:
Surprised you didn't go with Che, @TheDemocrats are more in line with his positions these days pic.twitter.com/tYXi30WctO
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) June 14, 2019
Ouch!
Ahahhahaha
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 14, 2019
— ‘Disastrous for the West’ Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 14, 2019
Comfortably Smug also turned the DNC War Room’s tweet into dust:
Republicans: Confirm two supreme Court Justices, appoint over 100 judges, take control of US Senate, pass tax cuts
Dems: Wish Boy George happy birthday!!! https://t.co/pL7zb8h7nE
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 14, 2019
They do have their “priorities.”
Trump literally already fired Boy George on The Celebriry Apprentice too. Libs owned.
— Nick Stolte (@StolteNick) June 14, 2019
Wait until they release their new hashtag #TrumpIsaMeanPoopyHead
— Mark Meadows (@MarkMea26970296) June 14, 2019
Impeachment doesn’t appear to be on the horizon so hashtags will have to satisfy the Dems for now.