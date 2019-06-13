Charlotte Clymer makes a living doing comms for the Human Rights Campaign. But her communication skills could really some work. Because this was evidently what she thought was the right take on anti-vaxxers:

Not all opinions are equal. Not all opinions are deserving of our time and consideration. Not all opinions should be given space in the public square. If you push a “belief” that is directly harmful to others, you have moved past “opinion” and into a threat to public safety. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

Yeah … that’s not quite how it works, Charlotte.

I can't think of a better summation of the illiberal left pic.twitter.com/qsINlf1SSr — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 13, 2019

Unsurprisingly, she’s getting some pushback for that:

Incorrect — MRH (@MHiggason1984) June 13, 2019

Whoa, this is very radical. Just how much YouTube did you watch? https://t.co/tnoafPY8zO — ⓜⓐⓣⓣ’ⓢ ⓘⓓⓔⓐ ⓢⓗⓞⓟ (@MattsIdeaShop) June 13, 2019

Then why are you still on Twitter? https://t.co/cVrEPy87zC — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 13, 2019

You push the belief that you're female and call it a threat if you don't believe it. Sit down. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) June 13, 2019

I agree… you are a public heath risk if your opinion advocates for Socialism — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 13, 2019

I agree. Some opinions should be marginalized. This includes socialists and people saying there are ninety genders. https://t.co/0IztFIYdr7 — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) June 13, 2019

You are directly causing me significant distress by threatening free speech in the US. Please stop immediately. — wernet (@wernet) June 13, 2019

This tweet is harmful and should be banned imo. — ….. (@marshallsheldon) June 13, 2019

I feel your belief is directly harmful to me. Now what? — Robert Mera (@YoSoyRobertMera) June 13, 2019

Only actions are harmful to people, btw. Beliefs different from your own might offend you but too bad. That’s life. Deal with it. This country was predicated on the notion of free speech. It’s protected in our Constitution. Your hurt feelings might be happier on China? — JustAnotherSnakeCult (@raindogtweets) June 13, 2019

Does Charlotte ever just stop and listen to herself? Or can she not hear the stupidity in what she’s saying over the sound of her patting herself on the back?

This is a press secretary for one of the biggest gay rights organizations in the US. https://t.co/G5BF89x8gP — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 13, 2019

Is there a vaccination against self-unawareness? Because Charlotte could really use it.

Right? But Charlotte doesn’t seem to be getting the message. Like, at all:

I also find it thoroughly fascinating that Trump constantly encourages the curtailment and derision of a free press, and what do you folks do? Either agree with him, or stay silent. Your hypocrisy is disgusting and dishonorable, and you just don’t give a shit. https://t.co/Y4HpcoIHt3 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

First of all, deriding the press doesn’t constitute “curtailment.” And when Trump has suggested measures to actually curtail the press, conservatives have called him out for it. But nice try, Charlotte.

Actually puddin', I want everyone, including you, to be able to speak with all the freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment. It's vital for a free society. Words are not violence, no matter how many times you claim it to be true. https://t.co/aeIQtUBaOg — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 13, 2019

Except for all those LGBTQ people who are assaulted, killed, and otherwise discriminated against because of deeply irresponsible, hateful rhetoric, right? But they don’t matter, right, Jason? https://t.co/6zEslEO1Ju — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

Incitement of violence is not covered by the First Amendment. So the speech of which you refer to is already illegal. You're not very good at this. https://t.co/h5iYfieN2H — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 13, 2019

Talk about an understatement.

Once again, gotta love the bad faith framing here. A literal, explicit call for violence is not required to encourage violence and discrimination against marginalized communities. And the irony with your tragic misunderstanding is that even explicit threats are often ignored. https://t.co/ISv45lTLcH — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

1. We shouldn't ignore explicit threats. 2. So you are the one who gets to decide when speech is "hateful" enough to be banned? Amazing and absolutely no problems with this plan. 👍 3. We should have this discussion respectfully, in-person. This is an important issue https://t.co/a3EZkSX6y5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 13, 2019

Charlotte isn’t interested in any respectful discussion. After all, you can’t have a discussion with someone you’re trying to silence.

What time is your book burning https://t.co/1rpnStSFyC — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 13, 2019

Condescension rooted in ignorance is always a sign that you’re winning an argument.

“Not all opinions should be given space in the public square.” Leftists hate free speech and would repeal the First Amendment if they could. They’re not trying to hide it anymore. https://t.co/LyxMnR0n9q — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 13, 2019

Conservatives appear to be outraged that I’m calling anti-vaxx opinions a threat to public safety. Because they are. Gotta love these fools who are bringing back measles to “own the libs”. https://t.co/2k3uq4Y8EB — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

Do you ever stop being a liar? I mean even for two seconds? Doesn’t it get exhausting? You said absolutely nothing about vaccines in your tweet, as you well know. You made general statements, which I am responding to. My God you’re a fraud. https://t.co/ucjQNqK2QO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 13, 2019

This is the part where Matt acts like a victim and feigns ignorance and/or acts like being called out on his bullshit is a dire threat to his personal liberty. It’s childish, of course, but absolutely on-brand. https://t.co/EZOVXxL4pG — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

And projection is absolutely on-brand for Charlotte.

I absolutely love when conservatives wrongly and bizarrely throw out “science” as an argument against trans identities and then act wounded when they’re called out on their clownish takes re: vaccinations. It’s just… *chef’s kiss* — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

Which conservatives are arguing against vaccinations? Come on, Charlotte. Don’t leave us hanging!

LOLing at conservatives who took what was clearly a commentary on anti-vaxx assholes, who put children and others in danger with their ridiculous propaganda, as an, um, “totalitarian” statement against free speech. They love drama. They love outrage. And they hate reason. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 13, 2019

But enough about the Left, Charlotte.

From the third sentence on, this is the excuse every repressive dictator in history has used to persecute opposition. https://t.co/ARdfefzuUg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 13, 2019

It would be funny to see you go down in a second order Jacobin purge as always happens when this thinking takes hold. You're the wokest today. Tomorrow you won't be and you'll be the vilified outgroup. You should take a broader, more philosophical view if you are able. — prop op (@ProperOpinion) June 13, 2019

When Charlotte Clymer’s chickens come home to roost, she’ll have no one to blame but herself.