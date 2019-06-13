Charlotte Clymer makes a living doing comms for the Human Rights Campaign. But her communication skills could really some work. Because this was evidently what she thought was the right take on anti-vaxxers:

Yeah … that’s not quite how it works, Charlotte.

Unsurprisingly, she’s getting some pushback for that:

Trending

Does Charlotte ever just stop and listen to herself? Or can she not hear the stupidity in what she’s saying over the sound of her patting herself on the back?

Is there a vaccination against self-unawareness? Because Charlotte could really use it.

Right? But Charlotte doesn’t seem to be getting the message. Like, at all:

First of all, deriding the press doesn’t constitute “curtailment.” And when Trump has suggested measures to actually curtail the press, conservatives have called him out for it. But nice try, Charlotte.

Talk about an understatement.

Charlotte isn’t interested in any respectful discussion. After all, you can’t have a discussion with someone you’re trying to silence.

Condescension rooted in ignorance is always a sign that you’re winning an argument.

And projection is absolutely on-brand for Charlotte.

Which conservatives are arguing against vaccinations? Come on, Charlotte. Don’t leave us hanging!

But enough about the Left, Charlotte.

When Charlotte Clymer’s chickens come home to roost, she’ll have no one to blame but herself.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-vaxxCharlotte Clymerfree speechhate speechHuman Rights Campaignvaccinations