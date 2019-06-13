Some tweets need no introduction. This from Jim Acosta is definitely one of those:

From “The Enemy of the People” – “hell, let’s just call them what they are: lies”https://t.co/yPy7wgQowb pic.twitter.com/bQ0bxP8Uwn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

He’s actually been at this for a while now:

From “The Enemy of the People” – A senior White House official tried to blame some of Trump’s tendency to spread false information on his wide network of friends: “Most of the misinformation the president receives comes from outside this building…”https://t.co/yj0J43GV4K pic.twitter.com/MUotUtVFr0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2019

From “The Enemy of the People”

“I wouldn’t be here in the first place if I thought Donald Trump was a racist. There would be no reason to be here,” the official said. I then asked the official whether that could be stated on the record. (official said no) https://t.co/yj0J43GV4K pic.twitter.com/I71Yy6vWxT — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2019

From “The Enemy of the People” – Trump boasted of his “nuclear football,” the briefcase used by American presidents to initiate a nuclear attack. Summoning the aide carrying the football to approach…https://t.co/yj0J43GV4K pic.twitter.com/CRTu1tkY9W — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2019

From The Enemy of the People – Conway is one of the few officials who admitted to me on the record that the family separations were simply contrary to her religious beliefs. “As a mother, as a Catholic, as a person of conscience, I don’t want children ripped from their parents.” pic.twitter.com/JFi7amLNd9 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2019

From “The Enemy of the People“ – “Around the time of Putin’s reelection in March 2018, I was told, Trump wanted to send the Russian president a news clipping, signed by him, to wish him good luck.”https://t.co/yj0J43GV4K pic.twitter.com/pVFgwrmwpy — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

From “The Enemy of the People” – Long before Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation, this official confessed he really wasn’t sure why Trump was so cozy with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. “I can’t answer that question,” the official told me.https://t.co/yPy7wgQowb pic.twitter.com/5Ge4ceHY7h — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

From “The Enemy of the People” – ”We weren’t really human to them anymore. This was the climate of fear that Trump had created. In this environment, a Trump supporter could resort to violence, I reasoned. It had become a dangerous time in America.” https://t.co/yPy7wgQowb pic.twitter.com/FycuHm1bhP — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

Are you paying attention yet?

Acosta is going to have to go out and punch a cop to get arrested or something. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2019

“Apologies that my tweet storming my book was interrupted as I was detained and charged.” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2019

In his dreams.

Since essentially no one showed up for his book signing, maybe he just figured that literally tweeting out every single page would be the only way anyone would ever read it.

Are you going to tweet your whole book? No one showing up to your book tour? Sad. — Dubs (@Dubs622) June 13, 2019

So sad. And so very, very Jim Acosta.

Jim Acosta tweeting a quote written by himself about himself from his book about himself, which makes him out to be a victim is peak Jim Acosta https://t.co/HXOXuz8G03 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 13, 2019

It's like Michael Scott quoting himself quoting Wayne Gretzky but instead of Wayne Gretzky it's also Michael Scott. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 13, 2019

It's like Jim Acosta Inception pic.twitter.com/HgNcEgMpVL — 𝕀 𝕊𝕖𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕕 [𝕄𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕤] (@ghanacolleges) June 13, 2019

Quote-ception — Rascal Deese (@RascalDeese) June 13, 2019

How many mirrors are in his house? — FlyoverCountry (@FreedomFlyover) June 13, 2019

Jim Acosta; giving us Jim Acosta's view of Jim Acosta, and how Jim Acosta feels?

Wow…

– Jim Acosta – for all your Jim Acosta related news! — Bert Difig (@BertDifig1) June 13, 2019

Witness the endless love between one man and himself. pic.twitter.com/W18r4mRBYi — SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 13, 2019

He literally can’t get enough of himself:

Here’s a preview of a discussion about my book "The Enemy of The People" coming up this weekend on ⁦@BookTV⁩ – Saturday at 10pm & Sunday at 9pm. https://t.co/cvLIAjvFCZ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

Hey @juliemason you know the public sees this stuff 😂. Seriously thanks for having me on. Really enjoyed the conversation on @POTUSPressPool https://t.co/rM61JsvuXi — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

This friggin’ guy.

Always bask in your biggest fan's praise. https://t.co/LW5lPEUIGE — Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 13, 2019

That’s the first rule of Real Journalism™.